The LSU Tigers controlled their showdown with Texas for the better part of four quarters inside a deafening Tiger Stadium. Yet, they walked away with nothing to show for it. Arch Manning’s four-yard touchdown pass to Raleek Brown with three seconds to play lifted the Longhorns to a 22-21 win, dropping Lane Kiffin’s Tigers to 6-4 (3-4 SEC) and, with it, out of realistic College Football Playoff contention.

Can LSU Still Reach the SEC Championship Game?

The gut-punch stings all the more because LSU largely outplayed its ranked opponent. The Tigers outgained Texas 366-273 and bested the Longhorns both rushing and passing, holding control of the game nearly all night.

LSU led 21-16 when No. 6 Texas took over with 2:19 remaining, but Manning, a New Orleans native enduring a rough homecoming until it mattered most, marched his team 68 yards for the game-winning score. It was the kind of agonizing finish that has shadowed a bumpy first season under Kiffin, whose much-anticipated return to Ole Miss earlier this fall also ended in a loss.

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According to the PFN College Football Playoff Meter (FPM), the defeat dropped LSU’s already-faint chances of reaching the SEC Championship Game to effectively 0%.

At 3-4 in league play, with a stack of one- and two-loss SEC teams sitting well ahead of them, the Tigers have no realistic path back to Atlanta. Even before Saturday, a trip to the title game was a long shot; now it’s off the board entirely.

Remaining LSU Football Schedule

at Tennessee Volunteers

at Arkansas Razorbacks

Both of LSU’s final two games are on the road, and both now carry far lower stakes than Kiffin envisioned when the year began. A win in Knoxville over a ranked Tennessee squad would at least hand LSU a signature result to salvage from the stretch run.

What are LSU’s College Football Playoff Chances?

The FPM now lists LSU’s playoff chances at 0.0%, a stark fall from the 5.2% the Tigers carried into the night, and a world away from the 11.2% that a win would have preserved.

With a fourth loss on the résumé, LSU no longer has the profile or the margin to force its way into the 12-team field, whether as a conference champion or an at-large pick. For a program that opened the Kiffin era chasing a playoff berth, that’s more than disappointing.

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What’s left is a matter of pride and positioning. LSU can still reach a respectable bowl and play spoiler down the stretch, and a strong finish would hand Kiffin some momentum into a pivotal offseason. But the goal that defined this year is now out of reach.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.