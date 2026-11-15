The Baltimore Ravens are in a tough spot. They have lost four games in a row after racing to a 4-1 start, and now Lamar Jackson is set to miss extended time with a thumb injury.

Jackson has not played since hurting his thumb on Baltimore’s opening offensive snap against the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 1. He has since undergone surgery, which will keep him out for six to 10 weeks. In his absence, the Ravens will turn to veteran Jacoby Brissett, whom they acquired in a recent trade with the Arizona Cardinals.

Off the field, Jesse Minter has drawn criticism since the Jackson news broke. Fans across the football world took issue with how the head coach handled questions about the QB’s injury, and some said his answers sounded just like John Harbaugh.

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On Friday, the Ravens announced that Jackson’s recovery timeline would be six to 10 weeks. Minter met with the media Saturday to discuss the situation further, but when pressed for a timeline on the surgery, he was vague with his answer.

“The surgery happened, and the timeline is the timeline,” Minter said, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Fans had a field day with the response, and some even likened Minter to his predecessor.

“The Ravens fired John Harbaugh and hired… John Harbaugh,” one fan wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

Some fans saw a bigger problem in how the Ravens handle injury news, and one pointed the finger at the front office.

“Remember when fans would blast Harbaugh for being coy about a player being injured? Like it was all his idea/personality? Minter is doing the same thing, so this points directly to Eric DeCosta,” another said.

One fan was more direct, calling Minter’s press conference “highly unusual.”

“This is objectively bizarre and highly unusual,” they remarked.

“Why are they being so weird about this?” a fourth fan asked.

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“Oh my god, he’s literally John Harbaugh,” read another remark.

“The Ravens went from a proud organization to an embarrassing one,” another piled on.

Minter also released a statement Friday about the injury, calling it a challenging situation for everyone involved. He added that Jackson is doing his best to get back on the field as soon as possible.

“Recovery timelines are challenging to predict, but injuries like this that require surgery typically take about 6-10 weeks to heal. He is doing everything he can to get back, and we will let his progress guide the timing of his return,” his statement read.

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Jackson had an incredible start to the season before the injury. Through five games, he threw for 967 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception. He currently has a PFN QB Impact Score of 80.6, which ranks 10th in the league.

Baltimore has since fallen off. The Ravens have lost four straight heading into Week 10 and sit last in the AFC North, the only team in the division with a losing record.

They aren’t entirely out of the playoff picture, but losing Jackson for an extended stretch certainly hurts their chances. Baltimore will look to snap its losing streak Monday night against the winless Los Angeles Chargers.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.