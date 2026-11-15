Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Dončić has opened the 2026-27 season with one of the most prolific scoring stretches in NBA history, and Isiah Thomas has seen enough to put his start in rare territory.

During Friday’s appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, the two-time NBA champion praised the variety in Dončić’s offensive game.

Isiah Thomas Marvels at Luka Dončić’s Dominant Scoring Run

Thomas was asked for his thoughts on Dončić’s remarkable start to the season.

“I really haven’t seen nobody do it like this, scoring wise,” Thomas said. “He scores from the 3, he’s giving you layups, he’s giving you mid-range, he’s laughing in your face.”

The Hall of Famer highlighted how comfortably the 27-year-old controls games while scoring from virtually every area of the floor.

“What is he averaging? 38, 39, 40? You can’t foul him,” Thomas continued. “He’s laughing at your bench, talking to your coach, telling your girlfriend to come on over.”

The former Detroit Pistons guard summed up his assessment simply: “Luka’s killing the league.”

The numbers support his reaction.

Dončić is averaging an NBA-best 38.6 points per game through his first 11 appearances while adding 7.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists. The five-time All-Star has already scored at least 40 points five times, including a season-high 53 against the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 6.

His scoring pace has also placed him alongside some of the biggest names in league history.

The Slovenian totaled 393 points through his first 10 games. According to NBA.com, only Wilt Chamberlain had scored more through the first 10 games of a season. Dončić also became the first player since Chamberlain in 1962-63 to average at least 40 points through his first nine appearances.

During one three-game stretch from Nov. 2 through Nov. 6, he scored at least 40 points in every outing and averaged 45.0 points while shooting 52.5% from the field. The run earned him Western Conference Player of the Week honors.

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The former Dallas Mavericks star followed his 53-point performance with consecutive 32-point games against the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks, giving him nine straight games with at least 30 points.

Even those performances lowered his scoring average.

Eleven games in, Dončić has already forced his way into conversations usually reserved for the most extreme scoring seasons in NBA history. Maintaining that pace will be the next test.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.