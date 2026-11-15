Robert Griffin III had something to get off his chest during Ohio State’s win over Northwestern. Desmond Howard’s assessment of Jeremiah Smith’s Heisman credentials had apparently been bothering him.

The former Baylor quarterback used Saturday’s broadcast to challenge Howard directly, accusing the Michigan legend of letting school loyalty influence his evaluation.

Robert Griffin III Pushes Back on Desmond Howard’s Jeremiah Smith Take

Howard questioned Smith’s case during Friday’s “First Take,” arguing that impressive statistics needed to come with defining performances against major opponents. He challenged viewers to name a game from the past two seasons where Smith made the difference against top competition.

Griffin, calling Ohio State–Northwestern for Fox, had heard enough.

“Desmond Howard has to stop hating on Jeremiah Smith just because he goes to Ohio State,” Griffin said in the broadcast clip.

“That’s not the right way to do this.”

Griffin also argued that Smith had delivered in major games throughout his career. His objection was pointed. A player’s uniform, he believed, should have no bearing on how another Heisman winner evaluates his candidacy.

Sharing the footage, Isaac Meyers wrote, “RGIII went OFF on Desmond during a LIVE broadcast 😳.”

The exchange carried some extra weight because both analysts know what winning the award requires. Howard won the Heisman at Michigan in 1991, while Griffin earned it at Baylor in 2011.

Smith supplied another productive afternoon Saturday, finishing with 11 catches, 117 yards and a touchdown in Ohio State’s 28-19 victory. That brought his season totals to 80 receptions, 1,317 yards and 15 touchdowns.

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Fans Applaud Griffin for Defending Ohio State’s Star Receiver

The support for Griffin was straightforward.

“He was 100% right,” one viewer wrote.

Another fan welcomed the criticism of Howard with considerably less diplomacy.

“Really appreciate [Robert Griffin III] calling out [Desmond Howard] for being a complete clown 👏🏼,” the fan posted.

APW Sports added, “He Ain’t Wrong. Desmond Howard ALWAYS Hates On Ohio State No Matter What!! RG3 A Real One!!”

The clip also reached a wider football audience through “Bussin’ With The Boys,” which wrote, “Robert Griffin III went off on Desmond Howard on live television 😳.”

Griffin’s accusation of rivalry bias remains his assessment of Howard’s comments. The football argument, though, has numbers worth examining.

Smith recorded 164 receiving yards against Texas and 206 against Iowa this season. Those performances give his supporters concrete examples when the conversation turns to whether he produces against stronger opponents.

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He also placed second in PFN analyst Ian Cummings’ Heisman rankings after Week 10, following a seven-catch, 133-yard performance against Oregon.

Entering Saturday, Ohio State ranked No. 19 with a PFN College Team Offense Impact Score of 86.2. Smith’s production has remained central to that offense.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.