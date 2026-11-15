Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit barely had time to settle in with their Saturday picks before Wake Forest had them recording an apology.

The ESPN personalities backed SMU on “College GameDay,” then watched the Demon Deacons build a 42-0 halftime lead in Dallas. By the time Wake Forest finished its 49-7 victory, the apology video had given its fans another reason to enjoy the afternoon.

Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit Admit They Got Wake Forest Wrong

Herbstreit shared the video alongside a message acknowledging that he and McAfee had underestimated Wake Forest’s chances on the road.

“We thought SMU at home had a chance and BOY WE WRONG!!” Herbstreit wrote. “These boys are for real!”

The pair had company in their original prediction. Guest picker Ian Johnson also selected SMU, while Desmond Howard and Nick Saban chose Wake Forest. The desk’s majority pick looked considerably less comfortable once the game began.

In the video, McAfee credited Wake coach Jake Dickert, who had appeared on the show that morning. Herbstreit explained that SMU’s recent form and home-field advantage had influenced his decision. They even brought Herbstreit’s dog, Peter, into the conversation, joking that he had picked Wake.

For fans accustomed to arguing with television predictions, seeing the analysts concede so quickly was its own entertainment.

“HAS HELL FROZEN OVER?????????” one fan wrote.

“What in the world. This is like an alternate universe,” another viewer added.

The speed of the turnaround particularly amused another supporter.

“Don’t think I’ve ever in my life seen anyone on College GameDay issue an apology before halftime for a pick they made, nevertheless, two apologies 🤣. Wake is moving different 😭,” the fan wrote.

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Wake Forest Gives Fans Plenty To Celebrate

Other responses ranged from friendly ribbing to complete indifference about the apology.

“And here I thought you boys knew ball! 😂Wake ain’t fake baby! Love you boys,” one fan posted.

“That’s more like it. The diss was not deserved!” another supporter wrote.

One viewer was perfectly happy to let the scoreboard handle the conversation.

“On behalf of all Wake fans…we don’t care,” the fan wrote.

There was plenty happening on the field to hold their attention. Wake Forest finished with 535 total yards and six rushing touchdowns, improving to 9-1 overall and 6-1 in ACC play. Quarterback Gio Lopez threw for 201 yards and a touchdown while adding two rushing scores.

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The offensive production had been building well before Saturday. Entering the matchup, Wake ranked No. 2 with a PFN College Team Offense Impact Score of 96.1.

The victory also strengthened Wake’s position in the ACC championship race. That carries considerably more weight than winning over a pair of television analysts, though fans were clearly willing to enjoy both.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.