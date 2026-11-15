Jeremiah Smith’s feet drew plenty of attention Saturday. Whether he had the football under control was the part leaving viewers scratching their heads.

A replay reversal awarded Ohio State a crucial third-down completion against Northwestern, extending a touchdown drive during a tight game. The Buckeyes eventually won 28-19, but fans watching the disputed catch had plenty to say about how officials arrived at their decision.

Jeremiah Smith’s Catch Ruling Sparks Angry Fan Reactions

Ohio State led 14-13 when Luke Fahey targeted Smith near the sideline on third-and-10 from Northwestern’s 28-yard line. Officials initially ruled the pass incomplete, then overturned that decision and awarded Smith an 11-yard reception.

The issue was possession. Smith got his feet down, but the ball appeared to move as he approached the boundary. Viewers questioned whether he secured it while still inbounds, and whether the replay justified changing the original ruling.

“The WORST call I’ve ever seen. Not even close to a catch,” one fan wrote.

Another viewer skipped straight to a staffing recommendation.

“Fire the refs. This is madness,” the fan added.

The decision also prompted a complaint aimed specifically at the people reviewing the play.

“Might need to review the employment status of your conference’s replay center officials,” another fan wrote.

There was considerably less restraint in another response.

“How the [expletive] is this a catch! Big Ten refs a joke 🤡🤡,” one viewer posted.

The frustration centered on a familiar replay problem. Fans had watched officials make one decision on the field, only to see the review produce a result they found even harder to understand. Extra camera angles certainly did not produce extra agreement.

Reversal Keeps Ohio State’s Touchdown Drive Alive

The stakes made the argument louder. Northwestern had pulled within one point, and an incompletion would have left Ohio State facing fourth-and-10. The reversal gave the Buckeyes another set of downs inside the red zone.

Four plays later, Fahey connected with Devin McCuin for an eight-yard touchdown on fourth-and-1. The extra point pushed Ohio State’s advantage to 21-13 with 2:52 remaining in the third quarter.

Some reactions, though, went beyond questioning the catch and accused officials of favoritism.

“The important thing to remember is this was called an incomplete pass. To overturn this is wild, lowkey. Refs needed Ohio State to win to keep them in the playoff hunt,” one fan wrote.

“Not a catch. Control room has checks in their pockets,” another fan claimed.

Ohio State’s postseason position had already generated debate, including Joel Klatt questioning the CFP committee’s explanation for its ranking. Saturday gave viewers another decision to argue over.

Entering the matchup, Ohio State ranked No. 19 with a PFN College Team Offense Impact Score of 86.2.

Smith finished with 11 receptions, 117 yards, and a touchdown. The sideline reception accounted for only 11 of those yards, but its timing ensured it would receive an outsized share of the attention.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.