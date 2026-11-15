Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London has become one of the most exciting players to watch this year, emerging as a true No. 1 target on an otherwise struggling team.

Just last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, London led the Falcons with 68 receiving yards on five catches. Since then, though, it’s his conduct, not his production, that has drawn attention.

The Falcons lost to the Bengals and fell to 3-6, leaving their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. A few days later, London was hit with a hefty fine for a helmet violation, leaving many fans furious.

Fans Defend Falcons’ Drake London Amid Controversial Fine

London was fined $23,882 for unnecessary roughness, specifically impermissible use of the helmet, on a play late in the third quarter.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. found London on a short pass, and he turned it into a 21-yard gain to the Cincinnati 39-yard line. Near the sideline, Bengals defenders DJ Turner II and Barrett Carter closed in to make the tackle. London lowered his head just before contact and struck Turner helmet to helmet.

Fans were far from happy with the fine, and many questioned how a routine hit could cost a player this much in today’s NFL.

“No way… This league is a joke, and guys punched his helmet in the same game, and they don’t get fined,” one Falcons fan wrote on X.

“I’m a Bengals fan and have no idea why he was fined. What’s the issue here?” a second fan asked.

Some prominent figures in the football world also weren’t pleased. J.J. Watt voiced his frustration with London’s fine on social media.

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“They have to be doing this simply to get a reaction out of people sometimes… It worked. Twenty. Three. Thousand. Dollars. For this?” the CBS analyst tweeted.

“So he was fined for playing football? Got it,” one X user quipped.

“$23,882 for using a helmet in football. Next week they’ll fine somebody for using their hands at catching practice,” another piled on.

Falcons beat writer Daniel Flick poured a bit more gasoline on the fire, so to speak. He pointed out that this is not the only fine London has had to pay recently.

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“Coupled with a fine for unnecessary roughness against the Bucs, Drake London has been fined $36,419 in the last two weeks. Not fun,” Flick noted.

Atlanta’s offense, which ranks No. 20 with a PFN Offense Impact Score of 72.5, struggled as a whole against the Bengals. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. completed just 1 of 9 passes for minus-3 yards and an interception when pressured, struggling with accuracy against heavy heat from Cincinnati’s front.

Atlanta still has a chance to win the NFC South. Every team in the division has a losing record, and all four have just three wins. The Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are tied at the bottom with six losses each, though.

If Atlanta can string together some wins in the coming weeks, it could pull away in the division. To do that, the Falcons need London at his best, and he will need to stay out of the fine report. They face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.