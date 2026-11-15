A day after the FAA stopped departures at every airport in the country for more than four hours, “College GameDay” found a way to make the travel mess part of the show.

ESPN analyst Pat McAfee rode onto the set on horseback in Boise, Idaho, on Saturday morning after host Rece Davis teed up his absence from the desk. Notably, the ride came ahead of No. 24 Boise State’s home game against Oregon State, on GameDay’s first visit to Boise in 16 years.

The clip of his arrival has left fans divided, with some cheering the showmanship and others unimpressed.

CFB Fans Have Mixed Reactions to Pat McAfee’s Horseback Entrance on “College GameDay”

The broadcast began while it was still dark, and Davis addressed McAfee’s absence with a nod to Friday’s ground stop. “As you might have heard, people have had some travel difficulties… That includes Pat McAfee. Pat is trying to find his way here. We’re certainly hopeful that we find him soon, and that McAfee can make it to the set.”

McAfee shouted for Davis, and the broadcast switched to him in the saddle, flanked by Boise State handlers and flag carriers. He then gave his own travel update: “Don’t you worry about an airplane. Don’t you worry about an automobile. I’m riding on Rodeo. A horse, that was of course, built to be amongst these Broncos fans.”

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Once he was seated, McAfee caught his breath and said, “I have never rode (sic) a horse before. I certainly lied to them to let that happen.”

But not everyone who watched the opening came away entertained, and one fan had no patience for any of it. “Hard to fathom that people voluntarily watch this [expletive].”

This fan believed McAfee’s horseback entrance was simply unimpressive. “Unbelievable masterclass in being insufferable by this absolute [expletive]. Of course they’re just leaning further into it now,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, another fan took issue with McAfee himself. “Dude just can’t let the attention not be on him, huh, everything he does has to surround him.”

But the ride had its backers, too, and one of them was firmly in McAfee’s corner: “How can anyone hate this guy? He’s perfect for this.”

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Another fan gave McAfee his due: “Say what ya want about Pat… dude knows how to make an entrance and get the crowd goin’.”

This fan also turned the argument back on the critics. “I’m convinced the people hating on McAfee would’ve hated on Corso doing headgear picks back in the day.”

On his way to the desk, McAfee told viewers, “This particular Saturday is going to be a magical one. There’s going to be chaos, implications across the country as people will be punching their ticket to the College Football Playoff.”

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The FAA travel disruption may have delayed McAfee’s arrival, but it ultimately gave “College GameDay” an unexpected opening act. His horseback entrance added another viral moment to the show’s first trip to Boise in 16 years.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.