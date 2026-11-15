The Minnesota Vikings are 6-2, but head coach Kevin O’Connell is facing growing hot-seat talk. Several analysts and media members have said he could be fired if the team doesn’t fix its offensive woes and make a deep playoff run this year. Now, former NFL defensive back Domonique Foxworth is going a step further.

The ESPN analyst says the Vikings should fire O’Connell and promote defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who may land a head coaching job elsewhere next year anyway.

Domonique Foxworth Makes His Brian Flores Case

Speaking on “This Is Football” with Kevin Clark, Foxworth argued that the Vikings should fire Kevin O’Connell and promote Brian Flores, saying the defense is the only reason the team has stayed competitive.

“The Vikings should fire KOC and promote Brian Flores,” the ESPN analyst said. “You knew what Kyler Murray was, and you had him here, but you’re not getting the most out of him. We were putting him up there with these other people because of those successes, and the last few years have been pretty rough. This team has only been competitive because of what it’s doing on defense.”

Foxworth went on to explain why he believes the Vikings’ defensive success is worth a closer look.

“I don’t think Kevin O’Connell is a bad coach, and I’m not saying he’s the guy in Minnesota or that he’s not the guy in Minnesota,” Foxworth added. “I’m saying it’s pretty clear that even among good defenses, the reason this defense is good is important. All defenses regress. We see it. Super-talented defenses like the Texans this year regress. They all regress except for this one.”

The Vikings are third in the NFC North and coming off a 23-6 home loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Minnesota’s offense managed just 178 total yards and no touchdowns, adding to the frustration around the team.

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Many fans sided with Foxworth, and several took issue with host Clark’s disagreement. Others aimed their criticism at O’Connell and the team’s owners.

One X user simply wrote, “This isn’t a hot take.”

Another fan wrote that the Vikings should do “literally whatever it takes to keep Flores.”

A third fan challenged Clark directly over his disagreement with Foxworth, asking, “Why don’t you agree? Flores is a better asset than KOC.”

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One X user delivered a blunt verdict: “KOC is mediocre. They should fire him because he sucks at his job.”

Another fan widened the criticism to the Wilfs, the team’s owners, writing, “Yes, they can sure spend money. But they are so delusional when it comes to KOFraud. They love him.”

Flores, the coordinator whose future is at the center of the debate, interviewed for head coaching jobs in each of the past two hiring cycles without landing one, and he stayed on to run Minnesota’s defense both times. That may change next year.

The Vikings visit the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday in Week 10, their first game since the 23-6 loss to the Bills.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.