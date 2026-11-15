Memphis Grizzlies center Isaiah Stewart still believes LeBron James intentionally struck him during their infamous altercation. The 25-year-old big man revisited the incident during Friday’s episode of the “Out The Mud Podcast,” nearly five years after the clash.

His comments drew skepticism from NBA fans, many of whom questioned why James would have had a personal issue with Stewart.

Isaiah Stewart’s Account of His LeBron James Clash Leaves Fans Skeptical

Stewart was with the Detroit Pistons when the incident occurred against James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 21, 2021. The two battled for position during a free throw in the third quarter of Los Angeles’ 121-116 win before becoming tangled up.

James swung his arm and caught Stewart in the face, opening a cut above his eye. The four-time NBA champion was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul, while Stewart received two technical fouls. Both players were ejected.

“To this day … I know it was personal … And I got up, and then when I seen blood, that’s when I just blacked, man … I blacked, and I wanted to draw blood back,” Stewart said.

Players, coaches and security personnel kept Stewart from reaching James as he repeatedly tried to confront him. Stewart said he remained angry after leaving the court for treatment until Troy Weaver, then Detroit’s general manager, told him he needed to “be the person we drafted.”

James later said the contact was “definitely accidental.”

Fans questioned Stewart’s claim.

“I’m confused on why it would be personal,” one fan wrote.

Another was more direct: “He just wanted clout.”

One fan tweeted:

“Why would LeBron James have a personal issue with a random backup big most of America had never heard of? … he is going to milk this for the rest of his life isn’t he?”

Another fan remarked: “Getting elbowed by LeBron is his greatest NBA achievement.”

Podcaster Cuffs The Legend also reacted: “Beef Stew dead serious too.”

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The NBA suspended James for one game – the first suspension of his NBA career – for “recklessly hitting Stewart in the face and initiating an on-court altercation.” Stewart received a two-game suspension for repeatedly and aggressively pursuing James. The penalties cost James about $284,000 in salary and Stewart about $45,000.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer is now in his first season with the Philadelphia 76ers. Memphis is scheduled to visit Philadelphia on Dec. 1 at Xfinity Mobile Arena, giving the two another opportunity to share the floor.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.