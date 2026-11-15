The Georgia Bulldogs keep looking like the nation’s No. 1 team. In a Saturday rout of Missouri at Sanford Stadium, Kirby Smart’s squad improved to 9-1 (7-1 SEC) and moved to the doorstep of yet another SEC Championship Game appearance while all but locking up a College Football Playoff berth.

When Can Georgia Clinch a Place in the SEC Championship Game?

There was little suspense in Athens. Georgia jumped out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter and held Missouri to a single touchdown in the first half. Quarterback Gunner Stockton and the offense did more than enough while a trademark Bulldogs defense suffocated the Tigers. It was the kind of complete showing that propelled Georgia atop both the AP and CFP polls and has kept them there.

According to the PFN College Football Playoff Meter (FPM), Georgia’s odds of reaching the SEC title match jumped from 68.9% to 95.5% with the win.

DIVE IN: PFN’s Free CFB HQ — Team and Player Stats, Info, and More

The math is simple from here. The Bulldogs have one conference game left, a road trip to South Carolina on Nov. 21, before closing the regular season at home against Georgia Tech. A win in Columbia would punch Georgia’s ticket to Atlanta outright, and the Bulldogs could even clinch a berth as early as this week with the right results elsewhere in the conference. At 7-1 in league play, they control their own destiny with a logjam of two- and three-loss teams scrapping behind them.

Remaining Georgia Football Schedule

at South Carolina Gamecocks

vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

South Carolina, assuming star QB LaNorris Sellers is healthy and under center, could Georgia a tougher fight than Missouri did, but the overwhelming expectation is that the Dawgs will handle business on the road.

The finale against Georgia Tech is the annual “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” rivalry, a no-conference game that won’t move the SEC standings but always carries bragging rights. The Yellow Jackets knocked off the Clemson Tigers in Week 11, proving they still have some fight in them despite dealing with a down year record-wise (3-7).

What are Georgia’s College Football Playoff Chances?

The FPM puts Georgia’s chances of reaching the 12-team field at essentially 100%. As the top-ranked team in the country, it would take a spectacular collapse to fall out of the bracket entirely.

The more meaningful question is seeding. Winning out and capturing the SEC would almost certainly lock up one of the top-four seeds and the first-round bye that comes with it. The FPM gives Georgia a 78.3% shot at a top-four seed, a number that would have fallen to 50.6% had the Bulldogs slipped against Missouri. From there, they carry a 60.6% chance of reaching the semifinals and a 21.5% shot at the national title, among the best marks of any team in the nation.

PREDICT THE CFB SEASON: PFN’s Free CFB Playoff Predictor

For a program that has made the SEC Championship Game a near-annual tradition, this season is tracking like many of the best in the Smart era: a No. 1 ranking, a defense that travels, and a path that runs straight through Atlanta. The Bulldogs aren’t there yet, but after dispatching Missouri, they’re as close as it gets at this point of the season.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.