Jim Nantz is in no hurry to put an end date on his CBS broadcasting career. In a new episode of Glenn Ordway’s “The Big O Podcast” this week, Nantz opened up about his broadcasting future and balancing his career against the demands of his home life.

The conversation took place during his first season alongside J.J. Watt in CBS’ lead NFL booth.

Jim Nantz on How Much Longer He Wants to Call Games

Nantz has been with CBS since 1985 and has anchored its NFL coverage since 2004. He became CBS’ lead NCAA Tournament play-by-play voice in 1990 and called his final tournament in 2023.

Now at 67 years old, he weighed in on how long he wants to keep going.

“I long for nothing. I’m grateful for every opportunity,” he said. “Now, how long do I want to do it? I feel like I’m at my peak ability right now, whether it’s because of the access to research or just as time goes on, the comfort level you have. The slippery part of it is not wanting to do it as long as you can do it; it’s managing a family life in the middle of all of this.”

This isn’t the first time Nantz has linked his timeline to home.

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When he agreed to a new contract with CBS at 61 years old, he described where retirement stood for him then.

“I used to joke around in speaking engagements: I know my retirement date already… April 8, 2035, would be the way I would love to close out my career…” he said at the time. “I’m feeling really young. Got a couple of young kids who are 4- and 6-years old. That date is way too close for me to be talking about retirement. So, I would like to push it out for another, who knows, several years at least.”

Nantz Praises J.J. Watt and Answers Andrew Marchand’s Criticism

The booth itself looks different this fall. This summer, Watt stepped in for Tony Romo, Nantz’s partner for nine seasons, after spending last season with Ian Eagle on CBS’ No. 2 team.

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The network gave Watt a multi-year deal as its lead analyst a few weeks after it formally parted with Romo in October following his offseason OWI arrest.

Nantz had nothing but praise for his first season beside Watt.

“I could not be more impressed by the job he is doing and the chemistry that we have together,” he said. “I’m very happy where we are right now.”

Not every review matches the one Nantz gave. Ordway raised the criticism of Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, who said on his Marchand Sports Media podcast in October that “Nantz doesn’t make his analyst better” and that “J.J. Watt, so far, has gone backward.” Marchand also criticized the Nantz-Romo pairing last season.

Hearing it first from Ordway, Nantz answered the critic as much as the criticism.

“I’m not a social media person, and that’s why I didn’t see what you just told me… I have no axe to grind there at all,” Nantz said. “He can write whatever he wants. He’s always been that way. And I’m still working, you know.”

Explaining why he tunes out outside opinion, Nantz tied it to getting older: “As you get older, you feel comfortable in who you are, and what you’ve done, and what your record shows.”

He has worked the Masters for CBS since 1986, so the 2035 tournament he once circled as his finale would be his 50th.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.