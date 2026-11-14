A week after their perfect season came crashing down in South Bend, the Miami Hurricanes needed to prove the loss to Notre Dame was a stumble, not the start of a slide. Mission accomplished. No. 7 Miami pulled away from Duke 36-25 at Hard Rock Stadium to climb to 9-1 (7-0 ACC) and keep its hold on the top of the conference — and its path to a College Football Playoff bye — firmly intact.

Can Miami Make the ACC Championship Game?

Quarterback Darian Mensah faced the Duke program he led to an ACC title just a year ago, while Blue Devils coach Manny Diaz returned to the stadium where he once ran the ship. Mensah got the better of the reunion, carving up his former team for 382 yards through the air. Miami led just 13-10 at the break and left points on the field early, but a 63-yard screen-pass touchdown to Javian Mallory helped the Canes separate after halftime, all without injured star receiver Malachi Toney.

According to the PFN College Football Playoff Meter (FPM), Miami’s odds of reaching the ACC Championship Game sit at 99.9% after the win. At 7-0 in league play, the Hurricanes are the clear front-runner for the No. 1 seed in Charlotte.

DIVE IN: PFN’s Free CFB HQ — Team and Player Stats, Info, and More

Actually hoisting the trophy is a different question. The FPM gives Miami a 66.5% chance of winning the conference outright. And a rematch could be brewing: Wake Forest, one of the teams chasing Miami in the standings, already lost to the Canes back in September and could be waiting in the title game.

Remaining Miami Football Schedule

vs. Virginia Tech Hokies

vs. Boston College Eagles

Both of Miami’s final two contests come at home, where it will be heavily favored. James Franklin’s Virginia Tech could put up a bit of a fight, but Boston College is the closest thing to a sure victory to end the year. Win out, and the Canes close the regular season at 11-1 with the league’s top seed locked up.

Can Miami Reach the College Football Playoff?

Barring catastrophe, Miami is in. The FPM puts the Hurricanes’ playoff chances at 96.6% after the win, but the more telling number is what a loss would have cost them. Defeat would have dropped that figure to 71.5% and, more dramatically, gutted their hopes of a first-round bye: Miami’s shot at a top-four seed swung from just 11.5% with a loss to 60.4% with the win, a nearly 49-point difference.

That bye is everything from here. The FPM gives Miami a 50.8% chance of reaching the semifinals and a 16.5% shot at the national title, figures that hinge on seeding and, eventually, on getting healthy. Cristobal has suggested Toney could return for the playoff in mid-December, which would hand Miami’s offense its most dangerous weapon back at exactly the right moment.

PREDICT THE CFB SEASON: PFN’s Free CFB Playoff Predictor

The Notre Dame loss stung, but it didn’t derail anything that matters. Miami remains in control of the ACC, nearly certain of a playoff bid, and very much alive for a first-round bye. At 9-1, the Canes answered the only question that counted this week: they’re still a contender.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.