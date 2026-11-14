Patrick Mahomes has the Kansas City Chiefs at 6-2, but NFL analyst Rob Pizzola no longer counts him among the top-tier quarterbacks in the league.

The tracking data also shows how much Mahomes’ passing has changed. His average of 5.7 intended air yards this season is the shallowest of 31 qualified quarterbacks, down from 7.9 over the 2025 regular season, when he ranked 15th-shallowest of 33, per Next Gen Stats

Analyst Ranks Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson Over Patrick Mahomes

Pizzola laid out his quarterback tiers ahead of the Chiefs’ Week 10 road game against the Atlanta Falcons, and he started at the summit.

“I think Josh Allen is in a tier of his own right now. Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson, when healthy, are (in my opinion) right behind him,” he said. “After that, you have a big group of quarterbacks you can debate, and that’s where I’d put Patrick Mahomes.”

The analyst then explained his ranking of Mahomes.

“I just don’t think he belongs in that top tier anymore,” Pizzola argued. “Swap other quarterbacks into his situation, or swap him into theirs, and the gap isn’t what it used to be/isn’t really there at all.”

“The traits that made Mahomes arguably the best quarterback of all time just aren’t showing up the same way anymore.”

Mahomes is fitting the ball into traffic less often, too, throwing into tight windows on 6.8% of his attempts this season, the lowest rate of those 31 quarterbacks, after a 13.3% rate in 2025 that ranked 13th-lowest of 33.

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His release has barely moved, though, at 2.72 seconds on average this season, eighth-fastest of the 31 QBs, against 2.79 in 2025, when he was tied for 10th-fastest of 33.

Allen, whom Pizzola placed alone at the top, is pushing the ball farther downfield. His 8.9 intended air yards this season rank sixth-deepest of the 31 QBs, and he holds the ball longer, at 2.89 seconds, 11th-longest of 31.

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The traditional passing numbers point the other way. Mahomes’ 101.8 passer rating this season ranks sixth of 31 qualified quarterbacks, two spots ahead of Allen’s 99.3, and up from 89.6 over the 2025 regular season, when he ranked 23rd of 33. Pro Football Network’s NFL QB Impact Score has Mahomes at 82.3 so far, the fifth-highest among 36 graded quarterbacks. Allen’s 82.2 grade ranks sixth.

The rest of his line holds up beside Allen’s. Mahomes has 2,037 passing yards to Allen’s 2,027, along with 14 touchdown passes and 4 interceptions against Allen’s 12 and 6. (Allen also has 285 rushing yards and 9 scores on the ground).

His accuracy has climbed, too. Mahomes is completing 67.3% of his passes, and an NFL FastR-style CPOE model has him ninth among qualifying quarterbacks at +2.2, two spots behind Allen at +4.0.

This is Mahomes’ first season since the Week 15 ACL tear that came during a 6-11 year, Kansas City’s first without a playoff berth since 2014. He was back under center for the season opener against the Denver Broncos.

The teams of two quarterbacks from Pizzola’s upper tiers are still ahead on the Chiefs’ schedule. After Sunday’s trip to Atlanta, Kansas City visits Allen’s Buffalo Bills on November 26 and Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals on December 13.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.