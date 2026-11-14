Catching passes from Patrick Mahomes is a pretty good landing spot. Josh Downs still had some difficult goodbyes to get through before he could enjoy it.

The new Kansas City Chiefs receiver opened up about the emotional whirlwind of leaving Indianapolis, where he had spent his entire NFL career. Even with an opportunity to play for Andy Reid waiting, turning in his Colts gear came with a sting.

Josh Downs Describes the Emotional Side of Leaving Indianapolis

Speaking with his brother, Caleb, on “Downs 2 Business,” Downs explained how quickly a trade can turn a player’s routine upside down. A call or text from the front office delivers the decision. Then comes a trip back to the facility to return equipment and say goodbye.

“I mean, it’s literally like, it’s like a breakup in a sense, man,” Downs said.

“It’s like you say your goodbyes, you build relationship with these people. Definitely a little sad.”

That part rarely makes it onto the trade graphic. Players spend countless hours around teammates, coaches and staff members. Once a deal goes through, they have to leave those relationships behind while immediately preparing to contribute somewhere else.

Downs made sure to show Indianapolis some appreciation.

“I enjoy my time in Indianapolis, man. And those people are, they’re great,” he said. “I appreciate them for everything they did for me.”

The Colts drafted Downs in the third round in 2023. He finished his Indianapolis tenure with 231 receptions, 2,494 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, giving him plenty of history to pack up alongside his belongings.

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By the time he recorded the podcast, he was still living out of a hotel and adjusting to the move.

“Whole life changed in a matter of, you know, two, three hours,” Downs said.

His phone hardly made the transition quieter. Congratulations poured in, and he sometimes had to decline calls because he was already handling another important conversation. Settling into football again sounded like a welcome break from the logistics.

Downs Has a Simple Plan for Earning Patrick Mahomes’ Trust

Downs said he first met Mahomes after arriving in Kansas City. His plan for getting comfortable with his new quarterback was refreshingly straightforward.

“What makes the relationship with the quarterback is, you know, catching the football when he throws it to you and getting open,” Downs said.

Hard to argue with that introduction.

Travis Kelce has already praised Downs’ ability to beat man coverage, giving the newcomer a warm welcome before the two have played a game together. Kansas City also enters the weekend ranked No. 7 with a PFN Offense Impact Score of 82.4.

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Downs was careful about promising an immediate role. He said he was still learning what the coaching staff would ask of him, including how much he might play in his first weekend with the team.

He also emphasized the less glamorous parts of receiving, from blocking to running routes that clear space for someone else. Joining an offense with established weapons means finding ways to help even when the ball goes elsewhere.

There is a familiar stop awaiting him amid all the change. With Kansas City heading to Atlanta, Downs discussed the chance to see family and play back in Georgia.

For now, his checklist includes learning the playbook, keeping his body ready and recreating as much of his Indianapolis routine as possible. The hotel stay can sort itself out. Earning Mahomes’ trust starts with getting open.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.