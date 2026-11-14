The Wake Forest Demon Deacons aren’t sneaking up on anyone anymore. With a dominant road win over SMU, Jake Dickert’s team improved to 9-1 (6-1 in ACC play) and, more importantly, seized command of its path to both the ACC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.

Can Wake Forest Make the ACC Championship Game?

There was no drama in Dallas. No. 13 Wake Forest raced to a 42-0 halftime lead and never looked back, with quarterback Gio Lopez carving up the SMU defense and a Deacons unit that has been smothering everyone all fall keeping the Mustangs bottled up. It was the latest statement from a team that, in the six games since its lone loss, had outscored opponents by a combined 294-58 while allowing more than 14 points just once.

According to the PFN College Football Playoff Meter (FPM), Wake Forest’s odds of reaching the ACC Championship Game surged from 66.4% to 92.9% with the win.

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The Deacons now sit second only to Miami in conference play (6-0); the same Hurricanes team that handed Wake its only loss back in September. Just as valuable, Saturday banked another tiebreaker: Wake already owned a head-to-head win over Louisville, and now adds one over SMU, which is an edge that matters with a logjam of two-loss teams (Louisville, SMU, Duke, Clemson) still lurking and the league now using an analytics ranking as a tiebreaker just below head-to-head results.

Remaining Wake Forest Football Schedule

at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

vs. Duke Blue Devils

Wake Forest controls its own destiny alongside Miami, closing with a road trip to Georgia Tech and a home finale against Duke. Win both, and the Deacons are in, with no scoreboard-watching required. A rematch with Miami in Charlotte, with a conference crown and a likely playoff berth on the line, would be the reward.

Can Wake Forest Reach the College Football Playoff?

This is where the result really moved the needle. Per the FPM, Wake Forest’s CFP chances jumped from 53.8% to 76.2%, and the downside of an upset would have been brutal. A loss would have cratered the Deacons to just 16.8%, a nearly 60-point swing that lays bare how precarious a one-loss team’s footing can be in mid-November, especially in the ACC.

The path from here is clear: win the ACC, and Wake Forest is almost certainly dancing as one of the highest-ranked conference champions holding an automatic bid. Even a slip in the title game might not be fatal given the strength of a one-loss résumé, but the Deacons would surely rather not hand their fate to the committee.

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Two years into the Dickert era, Wake Forest has gone from an afterthought to a legitimate playoff contender with its future entirely in its own hands. At 92.9% to reach Charlotte and 76.2% to crash the bracket, the Deacons don’t need help from anyone. They just need to keep winning, something they’ve done with ruthless efficiency since September.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.