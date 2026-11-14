Howie Roseman cannot have a sideline conversation with a quarterback prospect without Philadelphia’s future getting rewritten in the replies.

The Eagles general manager was spotted chatting with Miami quarterback Darian Mensah before Saturday’s game against Duke. Fans quickly connected the interaction to Jalen Hurts, whose absence has already made the position a sensitive subject. A brief pregame exchange was enough to send the speculation flying.

Howie Roseman’s Conversation With Darian Mensah Gets Fans Talking

Video shared by “Bussin’ With The Boys” showed Roseman speaking with Mensah during warmups. Reporter Jordan Schultz reported that 10-plus teams were represented at the game.

Some fans needed considerably less information before imagining Mensah in midnight green.

“Future Eagle quarterback,” one fan wrote.

“Ummmm is [Jalen] Hurts career over?” another asked.

That question goes well beyond anything established by the interaction. The Eagles and Hurts’ agent, Nicole Lynn, have said they expect him to make a full recovery following his blood-clot diagnosis. Roseman speaking with a prospect does not establish a change in those expectations or a decision about Philadelphia’s starting quarterback.

The replies nevertheless kept heading toward a potential breakup.

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“They boutta do jalen so dirty,” one fan posted.

“Yeah, Jalen might be hanging it up,” another wrote.

A different commenter framed the possibility as a question.

“Maybe Jalen’s replacement?” the fan asked.

One response sounded perfectly comfortable with Philadelphia potentially going through a transition.

“We won’t have to worry about the eagles for 2-3 years,” the user wrote.

Six reactions, plenty of quarterback speculation, and still no announced draft decision. Roseman’s appearance gave fans something to discuss during the Eagles’ bye, but the leap from greeting Mensah to replacing Hurts remains a substantial one.

Hurts’ Recovery Remains Separate From Draft Speculation

There is also a family connection to Roseman’s presence at the Miami-Duke game. His son, Jake, attends the university and contributes to its football program, according to Bleeding Green Nation. That provides context beyond the obvious opportunity to see prospects in person.

Mensah certainly qualifies as a player worth watching. ESPN’s Mel Kiper recently ranked him seventh overall and third among quarterbacks. Mensah has not yet formally declared for the 2027 NFL Draft. His eventual draft decision remains another piece of the picture.

Philadelphia’s immediate quarterback situation centers on Hurts’ recovery from blood clots. The team’s joint statement with Lynn said he cannot participate in contact activities while taking blood thinners and that he anticipates a return to contact football once he is off that treatment.

“Jalen’s prognosis is very good, and we expect a full recovery,” the statement said.

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Before his absence, Hurts recorded 933 passing yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions in five games. He currently ranks No. 27 on PFN’s NFL QB Impact metric with a grade of 70.1.

Roseman has every reason to keep evaluating quarterbacks along with the rest of the draft class. What Saturday supplied was a conversation worth noticing. Turning it into a retirement announcement for Hurts requires evidence that a pregame handshake simply cannot provide.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.