Puka Nacua has become one of the most important players in the Los Angeles Rams’ offense, but keeping him on the field has become a growing concern. His latest knee injury has put another season on hold, arriving just as the team approaches an important decision about his future.

With a major contract potentially coming next year, a Hall of Fame candidate wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. believes the Rams have more to consider than Nacua’s production.

Steve Smith Sr. Questions Puka Nacua’s Durability and Future Rams Contract

Speaking on “The Domonique Foxworth Show,” Smith acknowledged Nacua’s value but questioned whether his physical style can hold up over a long NFL career.

He also pointed to Sean McVay’s offensive system, which has produced leading receivers through different stages, from Cooper Kupp to Nacua.

“Now, I think they’re gonna be looking for the next guy because Puka, he plays so physical, and the type of way he plays is wear and tear on him,” Smith said. “And here’s the thing, he’s only in his fourth year, bro. Think about it. He doesn’t feel that way. He has so much wear and tear.”

Smith’s concern goes beyond Nacua missing games. He believes the recurring joint and ligament injuries could affect the receiver’s movement and long-term availability, making a major financial commitment difficult for Los Angeles.

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“It’s gonna be tough to pay him when you already know that he’s going to be out,” Smith said. He contrasted Nacua’s injury history with Mike Evans, who has dealt with hamstring problems while continuing to produce over multiple seasons.

“His injuries are pretty legitimate. They are soft tissue. They’re joints, they’re ACLs, MCLs, PCLs, all those things at some point are gonna come to a place where you’re playing on turf, where it’s going to give, and once it gives, you don’t come back the same,” Smith added.

Nacua played all 17 games as a rookie in 2023, finishing with 105 catches, 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. A PCL injury cost him five games in 2024, and he finished that season with 11 appearances after the Rams also rested him in Week 18. He returned for 16 games in 2025 and produced 129 catches, 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns.

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His 2026 campaign has been interrupted again. Before landing on injured reserve with an MCL/PCL sprain and turf toe, Nacua recorded 70 receptions for 715 yards and four touchdowns in seven games. He ranks sixth on PFN’s NFL WR Impact Rankings.

Earlier in the season, Nacua missed two games with a hip/groin injury and later dealt with a minor calf injury that affected his practice participation but did not cost him a game.

Nacua is playing the final year of the four-year, $4.1 million rookie deal he signed in 2023, though a performance escalator raised his 2026 salary to $5.767 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

Los Angeles also has limited options while Nacua, Davante Adams, and Jordan Whittington remain sidelined. The Rams must rely on players such as Tutu Atwell, Konata Mumpfield, and rookie CJ Daniels while leaning more on Kyren Williams and Blake Corum.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.