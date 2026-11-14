Garrett Wilson is still a New York Jet, and a trade was unlikely all along despite interest from the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers before Tuesday’s deadline, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Cimini, who has covered the Jets for more than 30 years and joined ESPN in 2010, laid out that interest in a Thursday breakdown of the 2-7 Jets’ quiet deadline. Their only trade sent backup safety Andre Cisco to the Detroit Lions for a 2028 sixth-round pick.

Why the New York Jets Kept Garrett Wilson at the Trade Deadline

Both interested teams sit near the top of the standings, with Kansas City at 6-2, second in the AFC West, and San Francisco at 7-1, first in the NFC West.

Cimini addressed Wilson in a rundown of the players New York chose to keep.

“A trade never was a realistic possibility even though the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers were interested,” he wrote. “Wilson didn’t want to leave, and the Jets didn’t want to deal arguably their best player. Under contract through 2030, he’s viewed as a foundational piece.”

Wilson inked a four-year, $130 million extension last year with two seasons still left on his rookie deal, and it included $90 million guaranteed, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported at the time.

PREDICT THE NFL SEASON:PFN’s Free NFL Playoff Predictor

The 2022 Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year had already posted 80-plus catches and 1,000-plus receiving yards in each of his first three seasons, a run only five players in league history had put together at that point.

This season, Wilson has 43 catches, tied for 18th in the NFL, for 527 yards and three touchdowns, and Pro Football Network’s NFL WR Impact Score has him at 79.4 through Week 10, which ranks 16th of 79 qualified wide receivers.

IMPROVE YOUR TEAM:PFN’s Free Fantasy Trade Calculator

Cimini reported that the Jets, intent on keeping their 2027 roster together, were open to moving only players in the final year of their contracts (including Cisco). Wilson’s long-term deal put him nowhere near that group. New York also holds three first-round picks in the 2027 draft.

The Jets dealt Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the 2025 trade deadline. A year later, with a far different result, Jets coach Aaron Glenn spoke about the team’s approach on Wednesday: “[Our] philosophy hasn’t changed from last year. We won’t force any issues, and we’ll make sure we do what’s best for the organization.”

Glenn likes the roster he has, too.

”We’re right on the cusp of trying to break through,” he said. The Jets are 1-5 in one-score games this season and 4-10 in one-score games over Glenn’s two seasons.

Wilson spoke about his future in New York before the deadline, and he was frank about what matters most to him.

“I want to win games and that’s the one thing we’ve been missing here. I love it here. Do I love it more than I love winning? Nah, to be completely honest, but I’m hopeful,” he said.

Tuesday’s deadline closed the door on a trade for this season. How Wilson views the team’s direction could lead to further questions about his future in the offseason, Cimini notes.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.