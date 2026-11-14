Stephen Curry’s oblique tear comes with an official two-week re-evaluation, and the question hanging over the Golden State Warriors is whether his absence will run past that mark. That question carried more weight Friday, when Golden State lost 123-85 to the San Antonio Spurs in its first game since the injury.

ESPN reporter Anthony Slater is the latest to weigh in, and in an NBA on ESPN segment he looked past the two-week date. ESPN’s Shams Charania, citing unnamed sources, reported Thursday that the team is bracing for Curry to miss closer to a month.

Anthony Slater on the Gap Between Re-Evaluation and Return

Slater laid out how the Warriors are viewing the re-evaluation they announced Thursday: “They don’t think two weeks and tip the ball back up and here comes Steph for 32 minutes a night. It’s re-evaluated in two weeks as they try to figure out how close he can get to back on the court, bracing for, we’ll say, maybe a month. We’ll see how the recovery goes.”

That report carried Slater’s byline, and his account on air lines up with it. The team’s own announcement set no return date. It named only the re-evaluation.

Curry, who had been clutching his right side since early in the game, made his only basket of the night with 7:22 left in the first quarter, a 28-foot 3-pointer off a Draymond Green screen against the Houston Rockets.

He shouted once the ball left his hands and waved to the bench, and he came out at the 6:25 mark with Golden State down 19-10. He finished with 3 points on 1-of-3 shooting in six minutes.

READ MORE: ‘Probably No Chance He’s Back in Two Weeks’ — Draymond Green Gets Blunt About Stephen Curry Injury

Curry left the arena at halftime for an MRI. The Warriors pulled even later but fell 115-108, a loss that ended their eight-game winning streak. Before the MRI results came back, coach Steve Kerr said, “Concern is high.”

The MRI, taken that night, showed an oblique abdominal tear, and the Warriors announced it Thursday morning with the two-week re-evaluation. In the Houston loss, Yaxel Lendeborg had 25 points and 10 rebounds and Brandin Podziemski scored 22.

Before the Spurs game, Green compared this group with last season’s: “The spirit of this team is better. We’re more certain of who we are, what makes us a good team. I think that puts us in a better position to be successful without him as opposed to where we were last year. Then obviously [Lendeborg], having a guy you can give the ball to and he can create an advantage. [Podziemski] is playing a lot better.”

Last season, Golden State went 13-26 in the 39 games Curry missed. Earlier this season it split two games without him.

Curry’s absence also lands on a short-handed roster. Jimmy Butler III and Moses Moody, both starters on the wing, are working back from long-term knee injuries, and Brandon Williams, a backup guard, will miss at least a week with a strained hamstring.

The first test since the injury came Friday. San Antonio led 38-14 after the first quarter and won by 38. Golden State never led and shot 31-of-93 from the field.

Lendeborg went 1-of-13 for 3 points, and Podziemski scored 8 on 2-of-10 shooting. LJ Cryer led the Warriors with 20 points on six 3-pointers. Stephon Castle scored 32 for the Spurs, who improved to 11-2.

Warriors Continue Their Road Trip With Curry’s Re-Evaluation Ahead

The loss dropped Golden State to 8-5. The Warriors are tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8-5 and hold seventh in the Western Conference on the tiebreaker.

Through 10 starts this season, Curry is averaging 27.8 points, 3.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 26.3 minutes per game, shooting 50% from the field and 45.7% from 3-point range.

READ MORE: ‘Don’t Know What To Learn,’ ‘Not Gonna Move Past This’ – Yaxel Lendeborg Gets Brutally Honest on Offensive Collapse in Blowout Loss to Spurs

The trip continues Monday at the New Orleans Pelicans, Wednesday at the Dallas Mavericks and Thursday at the Memphis Grizzlies. Then come home games against the Boston Celtics on Nov. 22 and the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 25. Two weeks from the Nov. 12 announcement falls after those five games and before a Nov. 27 game at the Portland Trail Blazers.

Curry is due to be re-evaluated around Nov. 26. Whether he is back closer to two weeks or to the month Slater described is still unknown.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.