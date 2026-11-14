Former Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan has reopened a draft-day what-if that has followed the franchise for nearly a decade. In a recent appearance on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, he said Patrick Mahomes would have landed in Buffalo if the team had not fired him.

On April 27, 2017, the Bills traded the No. 10 pick in that year’s draft to the Kansas City Chiefs for the No. 27 pick, a 2017 third-round pick and a 2018 first-round pick, and Kansas City used the 10th pick on Mahomes.

Buffalo, now 7-1 and first in the AFC East, has long since moved on with Josh Allen at quarterback. Fans answered Ryan’s version of that history this week, and some of them turned the conversation back to Allen.

Rex Ryan Lays Out His Patrick Mahomes Plan and Fans Answer

Ryan, who coached the Bills for two seasons before he was fired, traced his interest back to a single game: “And so one day, I’m watching Texas Tech play Oklahoma. And I’m like ‘Oh my, oh my God. That’s the best freaking player I’ve ever seen in my life.’ It’s the quarterback at Texas Tech.”

“And we even had the conversation that we were going to take him in the first round. Okay, I get fired. And I mean, there’s no way they would have talked us off of this because literally Terry (Pegula) and I absolutely wanted this guy,” he added.

Tyler Dunne of “Go Long” has reported that Pegula had been watching Mahomes on film since as early as October 2016.

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Doug Whaley, Buffalo’s general manager at the time, told Dunne in January 2025 that Pegula “without a doubt, would have given his firstborn for Mahomes,” while Dunne also reported that by draft day, Pegula had left the final call to first-year coach Sean McDermott.

Ryan, for his part, was adamant about what would have happened to that pick with him still in charge:

“So, if I would have been there, we ain’t trading that pick. We’re taking Patrick Mahomes. Now, ironically, it works out great for him because they ended up getting a really good player, Tre’Davious White. And the very next year, they trade up and get Josh Allen.”

“So it worked well for him in hindsight, but I promise you, if I would have been there, Patrick Mahomes would have been a Bill,” Ryan added.

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One fan saw that alternate path ending very differently for Mahomes, writing, “If Mahomes was in Buffalo he’d have 0 rings.”

Another fan turned the same what-if toward the sideline, pointing to Andy Reid, who was coaching the Chiefs when they drafted Mahomes: “If Andy Reid was Bills coach Josh would have 3 rings!”

NFL Fans Side With Josh Allen Over Ex-Bills HC’s Patrick Mahomes Story

Others skipped the hypotheticals altogether and stuck with the quarterback Buffalo already has. Another fan wrote, “Sorry rather have Josh Allen anyday.”

Another fan echoed that loyalty, writing, “We’re good with our guy.”

Not every fan was as settled on how the trade played out for Buffalo, though. Another fan wrote, “‘It worked out well for them.’ Did it tho?” Ryan’s own wording on the podcast was that it “worked well for him in hindsight.”

Mahomes and the 6-2 Chiefs, second in the AFC West, are scheduled to visit the Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 26. PFN’s NFL QB Impact metric has Mahomes at an 82.3 grade so far this season, 5th of 36 quarterbacks, after a 79.3 grade for the full 2025 season.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.