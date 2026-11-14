The Kansas City Chiefs will hold out running back Kenneth Walker III from their Week 10 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Reports indicate that the running back injured his groin during Thursday’s practice session, but the issue is not considered serious, and the team is acting out of an abundance of caution.

NFL fans on X had mixed reactions to the news that Walker would be out against the Falcons.

Fans React to Kenneth Walker III Injury News

One fan heralded the end of Walker’s bid to have a record-breaking season.

“Rip the record-breaking season,” the fan wrote.

Another fan predicted that rookie running back Emmett Johnson would have a breakout game in Walker’s absence.

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“Emmett Johnson breakout game,” the fan remarked.

One fan was saddened by the running back’s injury.

“Welp, it’s over,” the fan bemoaned.

After news of Walker’s injury broke, another fan put the Chiefs on upset alert against the Falcons.

“Upset alert!” The fan posted.

One fan applauded the Chiefs for taking precautions for the running back’s health.

“Smart move! The Chiefs should be able to handle Atlanta without him and keep him fresh for the next 5 games, which will be TOUGH,” the fan wrote.

Another fan saw the big picture in the race to be the league’s most productive running back.

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“Walker leads the NFL at 109 rushing yards a game. Emmett Johnson has 26 carries all season. And the guy on the other sideline is Bijan, who’s 8 yards ahead of Walker for the rushing lead. Bijan could get some real separation Sunday,” the fan remarked.

Alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Walker has been the driving force behind the Chiefs’ rejuvenated offense this season, helping lead coach Andy Reid’s team to a 6-2 start and putting the team on course for the playoffs. Walker joined the Chiefs after a Super Bowl-winning season with the Seattle Seahawks, during which he was named the game’s MVP.

Walker has amassed 872 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns on 159 carries, adding 172 receiving yards and 4 scores for the Chiefs this season, earning the league’s best PFN’s NFL Running Back Impact grade of 95.7.

In Walker’s absence, rookie Emmett Johnson, who earned first-team All-America honors from several selectors before being selected No. 161 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, is expected to lead the Chiefs’ backfield against the Falcons.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.