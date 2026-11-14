The Las Vegas Raiders have moved on from Kirk Cousins and handed the offense to rookie Fernando Mendoza. His first NFL start will test how fast he can adjust to the professional game, especially against the Seattle Seahawks’ defense.

But the rookie may not be the only one facing a major test, as one NFL analyst has pointed to head coach Klint Kubiak’s role in preparing him for the challenge.

Marcus Spears Warns Klint Kubiak About Fernando Mendoza’s Seahawks Debut

Speaking on “NFL on ESPN,” Marcus Spears argued that Las Vegas coach Kubiak carries more responsibility than Mendoza heading into the Week 10 matchup.

The rookie will face Seattle’s defense in his first career start, making the offensive game plan especially important.

“And I know we’re focusing on Fernando, but I think this is more about Klint Kubiak. I think this is about making sure he understands where his outs are,” Spears said. “A young quarterback in this environment making his first true start in the NFL is damn near impossible.”

Spears warned that Seattle’s speed and defensive talent could overwhelm a young quarterback. He believes Kubiak must help Mendoza settle into the game rather than immediately asking him to make difficult throws.

His advice included using quick screens, short passes, and simple routes to get the rookie comfortable. Spears acknowledged that approach might frustrate Raiders fans, but he viewed it as a necessary part of managing Mendoza’s first start.

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He also said the organization should focus on how Mendoza handles the situation rather than expecting a standout statistical performance.

“The thing that you want to see in this environment is competency. You just don’t want to see him shrink under the pressure where it looks like he has no ability to play the position because then that becomes a mindset,” Spears said.

The analyst added that a difficult debut should not define Mendoza’s future. Instead, clean execution and a few positive plays could give Las Vegas confidence in its rookie quarterback.

Mendoza earned the opportunity after the Raiders traded Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings before the Nov. 10 deadline. The No. 1 overall pick had made only one regular-season appearance, completing six of eight passes for 48 yards against New England in Week 5.

The matchup also carries a historical distinction. According to CBS Sports Research, Mendoza will become the first No. 1 overall pick quarterback to make his first career start against the defending Super Bowl champions.

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There is one detail in Spears’ assessment that needs clarification. He described Seattle as the toughest road environment, but the game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Seattle’s defense, which ranks third on PFN’s NFL Defense Impact Rankings, still presents a major challenge, entering Week 10 with the NFL’s lowest yards allowed per game and a 30.6% third-down conversion rate allowed.

Kubiak knows Seattle’s defensive environment from his time as the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator during their Super Bowl run last season.

His familiarity could help him prepare the rookie, while Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers are expected to support the passing game.

So now, per Spears, the question is whether Kubiak can put Mendoza in manageable situations. The rookie does not need to carry the offense alone in his first start.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.