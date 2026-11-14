College football’s Week 11 slate no longer looks the way it did on Friday morning. A nationwide FAA ground stop that afternoon left several road teams unable to fly out on schedule.

By Saturday, eight games had new kickoff times, while Ole Miss at Oklahoma had been pushed to Sunday. Fans met the reshuffle with everything from flat dismissal to sympathy for those caught up in it.

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The FAA halted departures nationwide Friday afternoon after communications trouble at the regional centers that handle air traffic control. It hit just as programs were getting ready to fly to Saturday’s road games.

Nine Power 4 teams were still waiting to leave that day, ESPN reported, with Utah, Arizona State, Baylor, Ole Miss, and Washington among them. The stop was lifted Friday night, but not in time for every team to travel as planned.

Auburn-Mississippi State took the longest Saturday delay, moving from noon to 4:15 p.m. ET. Utah-Arizona slid from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. ET, while Baylor-BYU went from 3:30 to 7 p.m. ET and FAU-Tulsa from 3:30 to 7:15 p.m. ET.

Tulane-Rice moved from 2 to 4:30 p.m. ET, Arizona State-UCF from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. ET and Washington-Michigan State from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. ET. Kansas-West Virginia was the only game moved earlier, going from 5:30 to 3:30 p.m. ET and into the ESPN2 window Arizona State-UCF gave up when it shifted to ESPNU.

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One fan’s verdict on the new-look slate was blunt: “What a joke.”

Not everyone reached for blame.

“Yep, the FAA situation is frustrating for everyone involved. Hope everyone is safe,” one fan wrote.

For another fan, the sheer size of the shuffle was the takeaway: “Big schedule changes today due to the flight issues yesterday and today.”

Another fan saw it coming: “I knew there would be delays.”

Some of the blame landed on how far-flung conferences have become. Georgia coach Kirby Smart raised it Friday on “The Paul Finebaum Show,” with some teams still grounded: “Maybe if we actually had regional conferences, we could just drive to the games.”

One fan made the same argument Saturday: “Notice how all of this could be avoided if conferences were still based on geographical regions and travel for your in-conference games was short and easy.”

The SEC’s statement announcing the Sunday move laid out the delay: “The Ole Miss football team was unable to depart Oxford Friday night due to the FAA ground stoppage. After the stoppage was lifted, a late-night departure could not be accommodated by the charter company with which Ole Miss was contracted and the team’s departure has been delayed until Saturday afternoon.”

Oklahoma athletic director Roger Denny responded with a statement of his own, detailing how SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey handled the decision.

“After multiple conversations with the league office, Commissioner Sankey informed us of his decision to move our game to Sunday, over our strong objection. After continued discussions, he further informed us that our failure to play on Sunday at the directed time would result in a forfeit. … Rescheduling the game has a significant impact, particularly on our fans,” the Oklahoma AD said.

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One fan homed in on what set that game apart from the rest of the changes: “Only one game moved dates.”

Ole Miss and Oklahoma will now kick off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Memorial Stadium in Norman, nearly 21 hours after their original 4:15 p.m. ET Saturday start.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.