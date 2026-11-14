Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was called for a Flagrant 1 on Friday night for shoving Victor Wembanyama from behind during the San Antonio Spurs’ 123-85 NBA Cup win. Wembanyama later called the foul “not surprising.”

In a video posted recently, former NFL player Marcus Holliday took issue with how the Spurs responded as much as with the foul itself, and he urged San Antonio’s players to answer Green physically, fine or no fine.

Why Marcus Holliday Wanted Victor Wembanyama’s Teammates to Step In

Holliday’s first point was about the Spurs: “Didn’t nobody come protect Wemby. Wemby didn’t get up and fight back himself.”

He also tied Green’s conduct to Steph Curry being out of the Warriors’ lineup: “First of all, when Steph Curry not playing it out, Draymond Green look like he be looking for a reason to get the hell up out of there, because he’s really exposed.”

READ MORE: ‘Like Clockwork When (Stephen Curry) Is Out,’ ‘Pre-Eject Him in Some Games’ – Hoops Fans Blast Draymond Green Over Flagrant 1 on Victor Wembanyama

Holliday closed with a message for Wembanyama’s teammates: “But Draymond Green keeps doing these to players. Somebody on the San Antonio Spurs, y’all gotta run to Wemby’s defense. Don’t worry about the fine, don’t worry about any of that. ‘Cause Draymond Green, one of them players man, you have to punch him in his face. ‘Cause he gon keep doing it.”

Dylan Harper’s 3-pointer with 6:47 left in the second quarter had just made it 45-22 when Green came from behind on a run and drove a forearm into Wembanyama’s back, sending him to the floor. Officials reviewed the play and ruled it a Flagrant 1, finding that Green had wound up before the contact, and Wembanyama made the one free throw that came with it.

Green was not ejected and finished with four points, three rebounds and three assists in 16 minutes. Golden State played without the injured Curry and Jimmy Butler.

What Wembanyama Said About Handling Physical Play From Draymond Green

Wembanyama, the player at the center of Holliday’s complaint, was asked about the foul after the game. “It’s not surprising,” he said.

Asked separately how he gets ready for more physical treatment from players like Green, Wembanyama said: “I feel very secure, I know I have to be smart. It’s not a good basketball strategy and it shows.”

The Flagrant 1 was Green’s first of the 2026-27 season and the 21st of his career, including the playoffs. He was called for three in 68 games last season.

The foul also came 11 days after the 36-year-old’s ejection in a November 2 game against the Phoenix Suns, when an altercation with Dillon Brooks drew him two technical fouls. The Warriors won that game.

READ MORE: ‘Probably No Chance He’s Back in Two Weeks’ – Draymond Green Gets Blunt About Stephen Curry Injury

Green and Wembanyama have history of their own. A year earlier, in a November 2025 NBA Cup game, the Warriors won 109-108; a called-off Wembanyama alley-oop over Green left the two face-to-face, trading words.

Friday’s game was lopsided from the start. The Spurs scored the first 18 points, led 38-14 after one quarter and 63-33 at halftime, and stretched their lead to as many as 43 points. The Warriors never led.

The win was the Spurs’ 11th straight since they lost their first two games. They are 11-2, tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for first in the Western Conference and ahead on the tiebreaker, while the Warriors fell to 8-5 and sit seventh in the West.

San Antonio visits the Utah Jazz on Sunday, and Golden State plays at the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. The Spurs and Warriors are not scheduled to meet this calendar year again.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.