Kendrick Perkins thinks LeBron James has lost the burst that carried him for two decades. He also has a lineup fix in mind for the Philadelphia 76ers: play James at center.

Perkins, a former NBA player, made the case on the Road Trippin’ Show after he was asked to explain his earlier remark that James looks old for the first time in more than 20 years.

Why Kendrick Perkins Wants LeBron James at Center

Philadelphia is 10-3 and second in the Eastern Conference, so Perkins is worried about how the 76ers look on offense, not where they sit in the standings. In a 123-101 home loss to the Boston Celtics on November 10, James scored 11 points on 4-of-12 shooting in 29 minutes. He made one of six 3-point attempts.

Perkins said the “old” label comes down to one thing: “when I say look old, it’s because the first step is not there.”

He said he raised it to push Philadelphia’s coaching staff, not to write James off. “I want Nick Nurse to adjust so that their offense could look better,” Perkins said, adding that “the only way that Philadelphia could look better offensively in my humble opinion is moving Bron to the center position.”

His bigger argument is about defense. “I think that it would actually benefit Bron even more,” Perkins said. Because so many big men now spend their possessions on the perimeter, he said, James would be sliding his feet against slower players instead of chasing wings.

Perkins put names on it. He would rather see James deal with Cleveland Cavaliers big men Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen than with “the speed of a Jayson Tatum,” the Celtics forward who scored 21 points against Philadelphia on Nov. 10.

Perkins did not say how the switch would work with Joel Embiid. Embiid started at center for the 76ers in the Boston loss and in their 123-112 win over the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 12.

Perkins sees the move as giving up some of James’ time guarding wings in space in exchange for matchups against bigs who are slower than James, even without his old first step. Nurse’s next chance to try it comes Sunday, Nov. 15, when Philadelphia hosts the Indiana Pacers.

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James and the 76ers have been having a decent start to the season so far, with a 10-3 record. The Sixers are just below the Boston Celtics in the East as the No. 2 seed right now, and there’s a very good chance that they maintain that spot, or even overtake the Celtics, provided the Philly core remains healthy later on in the season.

It would certainly be interesting to see if Nurse eventually moves James to the center spot. It wouldn’t be the first time, as the 4-time champ played as a backup center against the New York Knicks last month. The Sixers walked away with a 106-100 win at Madison Square Garden.

He was there to guard Karl-Anthony Towns when Joel Embiid was up against Josh Hart. That was a clear indication that James does have the ability to take up the center spot when called upon. But that will be a decision Nurse might have to consider, especially considering how backup center Adem Bona has been struggling with injuries.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.