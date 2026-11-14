Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman has been in the headlines since the uncertainty about his future at ESPN was revealed. Aikman, who is unsure of his continued presence on TV after the Super Bowl broadcast, has been linked with a return to the Dallas Cowboys in a front-office role.

This week, Aikman said that if he were running an NFL front office, his first call would be to the 49ers to see what it would take to acquire Kyle Shanahan.

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During his Thursday appearance on The Musers on 96.7/1310 The Ticket in Dallas, Aikman made clear that Shanahan would be his top coaching target.

“I’ve been asked a lot of questions here, certainly over the last several weeks, about any aspirations that I may have of going in a front office,” Aikman said. “Or ‘Who would you hire as your head coach?’”

He added, “If I was in a position to hire someone as a head coach, [the] first call I’d make is to the 49ers and say, ‘How much is it going to take to get Kyle Shanahan? Because I think he’s that good. And yes, I’ve always believed this, but coaching matters and it has an impact on an organization.”

One fan backed Aikman’s vision of hiring Shanahan for any team he would manage.

“I completely understand the Super Bowl shortcomings. But this is the best coach in the NFL, schematic standpoint, understanding offense/defense, setting a culture, etc. Isn’t perfect, but is damn good at his job,” one fan wrote.

Another fan saw a way for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to regain the goodwill of the franchise’s fans.

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“Jerry handing blank checks to Aikman and Shanahan would earn him a lot of goodwill lol,” the fan remarked.

One fan called for Jones to hire Aikman to enact his Shanahan plan.

“Yeah umm Jerry hire him rn,” the fan demanded.

Another fan ruled out the possibility that 49ers owner Jed York would let Shanahan leave San Francisco.

“Kyle Shanahan gets paid $19M a year… Jed York would have no problem paying Kyle whatever he would want to stay, so this is a nothing burger,” the fan predicted.

One fan sarcastically asked which team would not dream of hiring the highly-regarded coach.

“I mean. Who wouldn’t?” The fan questioned.

During an appearance on “105.3 The Fan” last month, Jones did not rule out hiring Aikman, stating, “He’s outstanding. The answer is not necessarily that we’re going to do something more direct with the team at this time, but don’t rule it out. It’s very possible.”

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Aikman won three Super Bowl titles in Dallas during the height of the Cowboys’ dynasty, earning six Pro Bowl nods and establishing himself as a franchise legend before entering the broadcasting world as a Fox Sports color commentator in 2001.

The former Cowboys quarterback partnered with Joe Buck at the network in 2002 and became the longest-tenured network broadcast team in NFL history, surpassing Pat Summerall and John Madden.

The duo moved to ESPN together in 2022 and remain the network’s lead Monday Night Football team this season. Buck reportedly signed a six-year extension worth about $108 million in September, while Aikman has not agreed to a new deal. Aikman says his current contract ends in March 2027, after ESPN’s Super Bowl 61 broadcast on Feb. 14.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.