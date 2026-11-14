Dejounte Murray has asked the New Orleans Pelicans to trade him, and the team confirmed the request Friday, saying in a statement that it “will evaluate potential trade opportunities that are in the best interest of our organization.”

With the Pelicans off to a 4-8 start, ESPN’s NBA Today asked Friday whether Zion Williamson could be next. On the show, NBA insider Tim MacMahon shared an NBA executive’s skeptical read on Williamson’s trade value.

An Executive Weighs in on the Trade Market for Zion Williamson

“I was texting with an executive asking about a potential Zion market,” MacMahon said. “He says, ‘Can you trade Zion? Sure. Can you get a big return for him? No way.'”

MacMahon did not name the executive. The answer dealt with whether Williamson could be moved and what he would bring back, not with whether the Pelicans intend to move him. NBA on ESPN posted the segment, which also covered Murray’s request.

The assessment comes amid a productive start for Williamson, now in his eighth season with the Pelicans. He entered Friday averaging 21.7 points on 62.2% shooting, with 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and two steals, after playing in 11 of the team’s first 12 games.

In September, Joe Dumars, the Pelicans’ head of basketball operations, described Williamson as “in impeccable condition.” Staying on the floor has long been the central question of his career, though he played 62 games last season and averaged 21 points.

READ MORE: ‘Last Person Who Is Allowed to Say This,’ ‘Maybe It’s Not Everyone Else?’ – NBA Fans React As Zion Williamson Slams Pelicans’ Effort After 4-8 Start

Any team trading for Williamson would also take on his contract, which runs through 2027-28 before he is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent. His $42.2 million salary this season is fully guaranteed after he met the contract’s applicable games-played and conditioning requirements.

How Dejounte Murray’s Trade Request Came to a Head This Week

The request came two days after the Pelicans’ 145-111 home loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. After that game, with New Orleans 1-8 with Murray in the lineup and 3-0 without him, Murray wrote in a since-deleted post: “From what’s going on INSIDE, this sounds like someone hit you to say this!! THE ‘SABOTAGE’ IS REAL!!”

ESPN’s Charania reported the trade request Friday, adding that the Pelicans and Murray’s agent, Rich Paul, had been working to resolve it.

The Phoenix Suns have already been connected to Murray. NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that the Suns had “registered interest” in the guard. Haynes’s report came shortly after The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported that Phoenix is “motivated” to trade Jalen Green for a proven point guard.

READ MORE: ‘Nobody Does It Like the NBA,’ ‘Things Just Got Interesting’ – Hoops World Reacts As All-Star Demands Trade

Murray, 30, came to New Orleans from the Atlanta Hawks in 2024 in a trade built around Dyson Daniels and two first-round picks. He broke his hand in his Pelicans debut, tore his Achilles in January 2025, and has played 54 games for the team. He is making $32.8 million this season and holds a $30.8 million player option for 2027-28.

New Orleans played Friday night without Murray, who was ruled out with a left ankle sprain, and lost 142-111 to the Memphis Grizzlies at Smoothie King Center. Williamson scored 22 points on 7-of-15 shooting, made all eight of his free throws and added three steals.

The loss was the Pelicans’ fifth straight, and Murray started the first four games of the skid. New Orleans sits 12th in the Western Conference.

The Pelicans host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night and the Golden State Warriors on Monday, with Murray still on the roster and a decision on his request pending.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.