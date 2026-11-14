‘Mike Brown Is Disgusted,’ ‘Generational Meme’ — NBA Fans Troll Knicks Over HC’s Sideline Reaction to Pacers Upset

On Friday night, the New York Knicks fell 106-104 to the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Cup, but the scoreboard wasn’t what had the internet talking.

Cameras captured the stunned look on head coach Mike Brown’s face at just the wrong moment for the Knicks and just the right moment for social media.

Mike Brown’s Expression Went Viral After Friday’s Loss

With 2:35 left in the 4th quarter and the Knicks trailing by 6 points, broadcast cameras caught Brown on the bench looking visibly bewildered, as if he’d just watched something he couldn’t quite process.

“Mike Brown is DISGUSTED with the Knicks,” the admin of BrickCenter wrote. The post quickly drew reactions from NBA fans on social media.

The defending champion Knicks are off to a mediocre 6-6 start in the 2026-27 season. They are sitting sixth in the Eastern Conference and are third in the Atlantic Division after the latest loss in Indiana.

That .500 mark is a clear step down from last year’s 53-29 regular-season record, which powered them to their first title in 53 years with a 4-1 Finals win over the Spurs.

New York is just 2-3 away from Madison Square Garden, 1-3 in the division. For a team that spent last season as the league’s feel-good story, the slow start has been a jarring contrast.

“This y’all’s champions,” one fan wrote, whereas another one said, “Lmaoooo this is the perfect gif.”

Brown has a growing résumé of meme-worthy moments. During a 2024 postgame press conference with the Sacramento Kings, he pulled out a laptop to break down plays and criticize the officiating on the spot.

The clip instantly became a “standing on business” meme template. The head coach also went viral during the Knicks’ championship celebration last season, when he joined his players in a ‘Who Let the Dogs Out’ chant after they received the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

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Now, Friday’s sideline reaction appears to be next in line. Fans were quick to call it another Mike Brown meme moment.

“New generational meme,” one user said, whereas another one commented, “We all are Mike; you’re not the only one.”

The jokes will fade, but the problem won’t unless the Knicks fix it. At 6-6 with a two-game skid, New York needs to find the form that carried it to a championship, and quickly.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.