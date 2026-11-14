The Los Angeles Clippers entered the 2020 NBA playoffs believing they had a team capable of winning a championship.

Instead, their season ended with a shocking collapse against the Denver Nuggets, and former center Montrezl Harrell has now shared more details about one of the heated arguments from the Western Conference semifinal series. His latest account reveals just how close he came to fighting Paul George.

Montrezl Harrell Explains Why He Threatened Paul George

During an appearance on the “Kowch Potatoes” podcast, Harrell recalled an argument with George after a defensive breakdown involving Nikola Jokić. According to Harrell, the Clippers were supposed to switch the Nuggets’ center in a pick-and-roll, with the other players ready to rotate.

However, Harrell believed George failed to follow the coverage and returned to the play too late. Denver then found Jokić for a floater, prompting head coach Doc Rivers to call a timeout.

“Bro starts to turn and talk crazy like, ‘Trez, you got to be up.’ I’m like, ‘Bro, we trapping it. Everybody else is locked in and ready to rotate and all that,” Harrell explained what happened on court.

Further, the former NBA player said George turned toward him and complained that he needed to be closer to the ball. Harrell disagreed, saying:

“All you had to do is just accept like, ‘I (expletive) up.’ But bro tried to start talking to me crazy and then tried to address me like, ‘Hey bro, who you talking to?’ Once he said, ‘Who you talking to?’ All the basketball went out the window.”

Harrell then claimed that Lou Williams and Pat Beverley came up and grabbed him as he was about to lose control. The 32-year-old added that he was frustrated because he felt George kept making mistakes on defense and then making excuses instead of accepting responsibility.

As per Harrell’s account, George responded by telling Harrell that he was always complaining. That only made the situation worse.

“You the last dude to say anything about (expletive) and (expletive). Just stop playing me, bro. I’m not even going to lie to you. Basketball out the window. I will put hands on you bro,” Harrell recalled saying.

The argument was part of a difficult period for a Clippers team that had championship expectations after bringing together George and Kawhi Leonard. Los Angeles had taken a 3-1 lead against Denver in the Western Conference semifinals but lost three consecutive games and was eliminated.

Notably, the tension between the two players had also been reported at the time. In September 2020, Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported that George and Harrell had a “heated” exchange during Game 2 of the series after George turned the ball over with a risky pass to Harrell.

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George reportedly blamed Harrell for not catching it, while Harrell felt George should not have made the pass in the first place. The argument escalated, with teammates clapping to help “disguise” the exchange and calm things down.

Harrell left the Clippers that offseason and signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. He has since said he believes the confrontation played a major role in the Clippers’ decision not to bring him back. George stayed in Los Angeles until 2024, when he joined the Philadelphia 76ers.

The playoff collapse ended the Clippers’ title hopes, but Harrell’s latest comments show that the problems inside the locker room went beyond what fans saw on the court.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.