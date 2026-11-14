The Los Angeles Chargers were widely projected as a playoff team and entered the season among the NFL’s Super Bowl contenders. But they sit as the only winless team in the NFL at 0-8 through eight games, and major changes could be coming in the near future.

However, after a pointed remark from Bud Dupree about who the focus needed to be on, a former Chargers defensive tackle argued that the front office and head coach Jim Harbaugh need to be held responsible for their failures.

Former DT Credits Bud Dupree for Shining Light on Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz

With the hiring of Mike McDaniel as the new offensive coordinator, the hope was that it would boost their output. But they are currently ranked dead last in PFN’s NFL Offense Impact metrics, reflecting an offense that has contributed largely to their 0-8 start.

Justin Herbert, in particular, has drawn significant criticism during the Chargers’ winless start. He ranks dead last on PFN’s NFL Quarterback Impact metrics. However, Dupree made an unprompted comment to reporters that redirected scrutiny toward people ‘upstairs,’ according to NFL.com’s Noah Furtado.

For Breiden Fehoko, a former undrafted free agent who spent three seasons with the Chargers, it was the exact direction the conversation needed to go. On his podcast, he explained how he found it to be their fault from the outset.

“To me, it shows the locker room is falling apart. And I’ve said it from the jump. I’ve said it from the beginning. People don’t like the ownership there. You can put on a front. Players can get in front of the media and say good things because that’s their job.”

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That’s why he was impressed with the stance Dupree was taking, interpreting his comments as a call for reporters to direct the ‘hard questions’ toward the front office and coaches. For him, it was a much-needed change in the coverage around the Chargers.

Fehoko said, “But I applaud a guy like Bud Dupree for speaking out and saying, ‘No, stop asking the players hard questions about their season, about the trades, about being 0-8. Go ask the front office. Go ask the general manager. Go ask Jim Harbaugh.’”

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For him, they are the ones at fault for the team’s dreadful start, as he concluded, “Because those are the people who need to answer questions. They get dodged so much and get saved so much of the time that they don’t have to face any scrutiny that goes on with all this kind of stuff.”

It remains to be seen if the focus turns towards them next. Already, rumors have been circulating that McDaniel could be on the hot seat and that the team could part ways with him sooner rather than later.

Dupree’s remarks and Fehoko’s interpretation of them suggest that frustration with the Chargers extends beyond McDaniel.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.