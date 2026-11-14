Yaxel Lendeborg had an opportunity to show what he could do with Stephen Curry out of the lineup, but his first full game since Curry suffered his oblique injury turned into a nightmare.

They suffered a 123-85 defeat against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, and the rookie did not hide his frustration when asked about his performance afterward.

Yaxel Lendeborg Struggles Against Victor Wembanyama and Spurs In Stephen Curry’s Absence

The Warriors were in trouble almost immediately. San Antonio opened the game with an 18-0 run and took a 38-14 lead after the first quarter. Golden State never recovered, eventually losing by 38 points.

Lendeborg, who entered the game averaging 21.7 points, managed just 3 points in just over 23 minutes. He went 1-for-13 from the field, missed both 3-point attempts and finished with 7 rebounds and 1 assist. His minus-40 plus-minus was the worst in the game.

The rookie struggled to find an answer against Victor Wembanyama’s presence in the paint. He admitted that the Spurs’ defense affected the entire team’s approach.

“They got Wemby. It looks like he put fear in all of our hearts. Nobody wanted to go into the paint, nobody wanted to get their shot blocked by him, so we were all just doing a bunch of weak-(expletive) floaters. And it wasn’t our game,” Lendeborg said.

The Warriors received little scoring support elsewhere. L.J. Cryer led the team with 20 points, and Charles Bassey added 11. Draymond Green finished with just 4 points, while Brandin Podziemski managed 8.

Lendeborg, the No. 11 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, was clearly unhappy with how the night unfolded. Asked what he could take away from the defeat, he initially struggled to find a lesson.

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“I don’t even, I don’t have nothing to learn, bro. We got the (expletive) beat out of us. Like, I don’t know what to learn, man. I was flustered the entire game, man. Couldn’t make a (expletive) layup,” he said.

He also explained how his shooting struggles affected his confidence. After his first shot rolled out, he felt it could be a difficult night. Missing a floater only made matters worse, and he continued attempting shots he had not worked on regularly.

Lendeborg accepted responsibility for the result, adding, “It was an awful performance by me. I let everybody on this team down.”

When asked how he would move past the loss, he made his feelings clear.

“I’m not going to move past this. I don’t know about the rest of us. Everybody’s saying throw it out the window. I can’t throw a (expletive) thing out the window. We just lost by like 100. So, I’m (expletive) up mentally right now.,” he said.

The performance came after Lendeborg spoke about taking on a bigger role with Curry sidelined. At Friday’s shootaround, he said he needed to think more like an “alpha dog” rather than a “beta” with the two-time MVP unavailable.

Curry suffered an oblique abdominal tear against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. However, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Warriors are preparing for an absence closer to one month.

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That leaves Golden State without its leading scorer for an extended stretch. The Spurs loss showed how difficult that adjustment could be, particularly against one of the league’s strongest defenses.

Lendeborg will get another opportunity to respond when the Warriors visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. After such a difficult night, his reaction makes clear that he is not ready to forget what happened in San Antonio.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.