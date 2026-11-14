Dianna Russini is back covering the NFL, but her return has not brought an end to the debate surrounding her departure from The Athletic. Her new role comes months after an ethics investigation raised questions about her reporting after images of her with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel made the rounds.

While several media figures have questioned how she handled her comeback, one Philadelphia radio host believes the online backlash has gone too far.

Nick Kayal Defends Dianna Russini Against Critics

Nick Kayal, host of Kayal and Company on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, has pushed back against the criticism Russini received after launching “The Russini Report” on BetUS on Nov. 11.

Kayal acknowledged that her conduct raised legitimate journalism concerns but argued that those issues should not prevent her from returning to the industry.

In a post on X, Kayal challenged critics who believe Russini owes the public an explanation before resuming her career.

“Dianna Russini owes nobody anything in her return to media. Male or female, you are owed nothing. In the business or not, you are owed nothing. The market will play out, and we’ll see if she is consumed enough and her sponsor/employer (BetUS) will find a return on their investment.

“Did she commit a crime? No. Was it a journalistic integrity failure? Yes. The social media judge/jury/executioner mob is filled with people who have no lives, who hate their existence and are merely jealous of the platform she has,” Kayal wrote.

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His defense comes after Russini resigned from The Athletic on April 14, following the publication of photographs showing her with Vrabel at a resort in Sedona, Arizona. Both were married to other people and described their interaction as innocent.

The images raised questions about an undisclosed personal relationship between a prominent NFL reporter and a coach she covered.

The Athletic later completed a five-month investigation, reviewing 903 articles, 204 podcast episodes and 77 videos from Russini’s tenure. Its report, released Sept. 3, found that she violated newsroom disclosure standards by failing to disclose a close personal relationship with Vrabel.

However, investigators found little evidence that her reporting favored him or his teams.

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Russini returned after a near-seven-month-long break with a weekly NFL show on BetUS. The premiere featured coaching legend Bill Parcells, but the broadcast faced a delay of roughly 45 minutes after the website crashed. She also drew criticism for joking about AI-generated memes involving Vrabel instead of directly addressing the controversy.

Her new platform also presents potential access problems.

Several anonymous team executives told Front Office Sports they would deny her credentials for games and team facilities if she applied under BetUS because of the NFL’s restrictions on offshore sportsbooks. Russini reportedly plans to seek Super Bowl credentials through her upcoming iHeartMedia podcast affiliation instead.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.