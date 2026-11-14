Kirk Cousins’ sudden departure from the Las Vegas Raiders has raised questions about who really made the call to move him.

The Raiders had been building their offense around the veteran quarterback, and coach Klint Kubiak had publicly defended him just days before the trade deadline. Yet Cousins has now returned to the Minnesota Vikings, prompting Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson to question how much say Kubiak had in the decision.

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Question Klint Kubiak’s Role in Kirk Cousins Trade

Discussing the move on the “Nightcap” podcast, Sharpe and Johnson said they believe Kubiak had precious little involvement in the Raiders’ decision to send Cousins to Minnesota.

Minnesota sent its own 2027 third-round pick to Las Vegas at the trade deadline and assumed approximately $650,000 in remaining 2026 base salary, along with a $10 million roster bonus due in March 2027.

Johnson pointed to the power structure in NFL front offices, arguing that head coaches do not always control major personnel decisions.

“He (John Spytek) made the decision. Klint ain’t had nothing to do with that,” Johnson said.

Sharpe agreed, adding that only certain established coaches have enough authority to influence major roster moves. He mentioned Mike Tomlin, Sean Payton, Andy Reid and Bill Belichick as examples of coaches who would have a say in a decision involving a starting quarterback.

Kubiak’s subdued demeanor during the joint press conference contrasted with Spytek’s more animated presentation, prompting speculation about whether the coach supported the trade.

Kubiak and Cousins had worked together in Minnesota before reuniting in Las Vegas. Kubiak served as Cousins’ quarterbacks coach from 2019-20 and offensive coordinator in 2021. Their partnership continued this season, with the quarterback helping the Raiders build a productive offense.

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Sharpe also explained why Spytek might have viewed the move as beneficial for Las Vegas, even though Johnson questioned whether trading Cousins made sense for a team still competing for a playoff spot.

“No, I want to lose games. I want to get a high draft pick, and I got a third-round pick to build my team. I’m trying to build for the future,” Sharpe said while explaining the logic behind the deal.

Johnson raised another concern about that approach, noting that rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza could play well enough to hurt the Raiders’ draft position. Las Vegas was 4-5 and just one game outside the playoff picture when it traded Cousins.

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The move also came shortly after Kubiak defended the veteran following a three-interception loss to San Francisco. He called Cousins an “extremely solid decision maker all season” and said the Raiders would not be in their current position without him.

The Raiders, it turns out, gave Cousins a say in his future. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Spytek told the veteran quarterback the team would not finalize the deal without his approval. Cousins subsequently spoke with Kevin O’Connell and agreed to return to Minnesota.

He will start against the Green Bay Packers, while Mendoza takes over in Las Vegas as the Raiders go up against the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.