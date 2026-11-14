The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand raised a few eyebrows when he questioned the performance of veteran CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz’s recent booth partners, including Tony Romo, Phil Simms, and J. J. Watt. Marchand argued that all three analysts had experienced some regression while working alongside Nantz.

Romo has faced scrutiny from some fans in recent seasons, but Marchand said that the criticism should not be directed only at the former Dallas Cowboys star. Instead, he questioned whether Nantz’s presence helps his analysts improve their performances.

Nantz has now addressed Marchand’s criticism and offered his take on the whole thing.

Jim Nantz Breaks Silence on Andrew Marchand’s Criticism

On Thursday’s episode of “The Big O Podcast”, host Glenn Ordway brought up Marchand’s comments. In his response, Nantz first offered a different perspective on how sports media criticism has evolved throughout his career.

Nantz said that the media environment was much different earlier in his career, when local television stations and newspaper writers in major markets such as Boston and New York had considerable influence over how broadcasters were evaluated. He noted that the rise of social media has increased the number of people willing to criticize television personalities.

However, Nantz made it clear that he does not actively follow online discussions about his work in the booth.

“I’m not a social media person, and that’s why I didn’t see what you just told me that he said last week,” Nantz said. “I have no axe to grind there at all. He can write whatever he wants. He’s always been that way. And I’m still working. And there are others, too. I don’t want to just isolate on him.

“But I stay off of social media because I just don’t want more noise in my life between texting and emailing and all of that. Enough is going on to try to manage that. And I don’t need opinions from all corners of the world, positive or negative. And I just kind of moved on.”

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Marchand has repeatedly questioned the performance of CBS’s lead NFL broadcasting team over the past year. Last November, he opined that Nantz and Romo had experienced a decline in their on-air chemistry, describing their relationship as resembling an uncle trying to understand his nephew’s references.

Nantz, though, is one of only two broadcasters to have hosted Super Bowl coverage, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Game, and The Masters. His career has included some of the biggest events in American sports, and those achievements were central to his response when Ordway brought up the criticism.

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“As you get older, you feel comfortable in who you are and what you’ve done and what your record shows,” Nantz said. “And they can’t take away whatever 32 Final Fours or 41 Masters or seven Super Bowls. And I’m grateful for everything that comes with it.

“And maybe some of these guys that don’t think you do a good job, maybe one day they’ll come around and say, ‘Maybe I need to look at it a little bit differently,’ … I’m not going to lose sleep over it.”

Nantz joined CBS Sports in 1985 and became the network’s lead NFL play-by-play announcer in 2004. He spent more than a decade working alongside Simms before beginning his partnership with Romo in 2017.

Nantz is now working alongside Watt in the CBS booth.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.