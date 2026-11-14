The debate over who is the NFL’s best quarterback has a new wrinkle after analyst Rob Pizzola shared a controversial take on Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

Pizzola believes Allen has surpassed the Kansas City Chiefs star, and in his argument, he went a step further, saying that the three-time Super Bowl MVP no longer belongs in the league’s top tier of quarterbacks. Naturally, that claim split fans right down the middle.

Rob Pizzola Places Josh Allen Above Patrick Mahomes

Pizzola didn’t hold back when ranking the league’s active quarterbacks. “I think Josh Allen is in a tier of his own right now. Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson, when healthy, are, in my opinion, right behind him,” he said.

“After that, you have a big group of quarterbacks you can debate, and that’s where I’d put Patrick Mahomes. I just don’t think he belongs in that top tier anymore.”

Pizzola also questioned whether Mahomes still has the same qualities that had people placing him on the same pedestal as the likes of Tom Brady.

The numbers this season make for an interesting comparison. Through eight games, Mahomes has thrown for 2,037 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions, adding 85 rushing yards and a score. Allen has 2,027 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, plus 285 rushing yards and nine rushing TDs.

Not everyone agreed with Pizzola’s take. Several fans pushed back on ranking Allen above Mahomes, especially given the Chiefs quarterback’s superior postseason resume.

One fan questioned the growing praise for Allen, writing, “How do you guys see Josh Allen? This is insane, lol.”

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Another called Pizzola’s take “plain blasphemous,” arguing that Mahomes shines the brightest when the stakes are highest.

“Regular season, you can argue it, I guess. When it matters, Mahomes clears all. Again, no dog in the race. Just my unbiased take,” the fan wrote.

Others believe Allen still has plenty to prove before he can be considered the clear-cut best quarterback in the league.

“Until Allen proves it in the playoffs and actually makes it to the Super Bowl, I just can’t put him in the top-QB tier. He can’t be the clear-cut best QB without a single Super Bowl win or appearance,” one user commented.

‘His Decline Has Been Obvious’ — Some Fans Agree With Pizzola

While many fans bashed Pizzola, others felt he was simply saying what they had been thinking for some time.

“As a Chiefs fan, I hate to agree; it doesn’t even feel like this has happened overnight. Last 2-3 years, even with the Super Bowl run, it feels like it’s been downwards for a while,” one fan wrote.

Another user claimed Mahomes’ decline has been noticeable since 2023.

“Rob, I’ve been saying this since 2023. This is the truth, so thank you! People in NFL circles are scared to talk about this, but his decline has been obvious to impartial fans. He does not belong near the top anymore at all,” the user commented.

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A third fan also supported Pizzola’s rankings, writing, “The best and most objective take on the NFL QB tiers. Everyone is afraid to say it. But based on performance, this is exactly how it stands.”

Through Week 9, Mahomes ranks #5 with a PFN QB Impact Score of 82.3, and Allen is right behind him at #6 with an 82.2 grade.

It all comes down to what fans value most in a quarterback. Allen’s ability to make plays with his legs and produce big numbers gives him a strong case, but Mahomes’ three Super Bowl rings tell a story of their own.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.