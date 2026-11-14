The Los Angeles Chargers have lost their first eight games, falling to 0-8 and becoming the NFL’s only winless team this season. With no wins in the bank, scrutiny is growing around star quarterback Justin Herbert’s place in the franchise, with several former players and analysts calling on the Chargers to tear it all down, trade Herbert, and start afresh.

However, former Las Vegas Raiders CEO Amy Trask strongly disagrees with the idea of moving on from Herbert.

Justin Herbert Trade Rumors Spark Strong Reaction From Amy Trask

Herbert’s struggles were more than evident in the Chargers’ 44-22 loss to the Houston Texans. He completed 13 of 23 passes for 193 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Herbert has gone 144-of-235 for 1,591 yards, six touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season. He ranks at the bottom of the league with a 60.0 PFN QB Impact Grade, and reports indicate Los Angeles did receive a few calls on Herbert’s availability at the trade deadline, with the then-QB-needy Minnesota Vikings among those enquiring.

However, Los Angeles had no interest in entertaining any offers, as the franchise continues to see Herbert as its starting quarterback.

Trask, it turns out, is not remotely a fan of having that discussion.

“I think that the Chargers this season are the biggest surprise in the NFL,” Trask said. “Expectations for the Chargers were very high. I had high expectations for the Chargers. There was muttering that they should look at trading the quarterback.

“That would have, in my mind, been nutty as well. I’m mentioning a lot of nutty things, but absolutely don’t trade Justin Herbert. Up until this season, Justin Herbert was phenomenal.”

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The Texans’ defense also exposed Los Angeles’ offensive problems last week, sacking Herbert eight times in all. He has now been sacked 31 times this season, highlighting the issues plaguing this Mike McDaniel-led offense.

Rather than questioning Herbert’s future in Los Angeles, Trask believes the franchise should take a closer look at its offensive approach, especially the work of the offensive coordinator.

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“He is a good coordinator, but he’s not doing what the best coaches do, which is best positioning players to be their best,” Trask said. “I’ve said for decades that the best coaches don’t take great players or good players or any players and try to push them into a scheme. They build a scheme around the players.

“It strikes me that what they’re asking Justin to do is to fit into a scheme for which he’s not best suited. If you’re the coach there, you look at the quarterback, you have Justin Herbert, a terrific quarterback, and you build the scheme around him. So, if there is a change to be made there, I think that’s where eyes should be.”

Including their final three losses last season and eight consecutive losses in the current season, Los Angeles has matched a franchise-worst 11-game losing streak. The previous occurrence came in 2000.

With the offense continuing to struggle and Herbert facing pressure, McDaniel and the coaching staff have big issues to address. That said, Week 10 Monday Night Football against the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens is as good an opportunity as any to snap the skid.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.