With a defensive unit that was stifling every team it faced, the Minnesota Vikings just needed solid quarterback play to be viewed as a legitimate contender. But with Kyler Murray under center, that proved too tall a mountain to climb.

As a result, they parted ways with a third-round pick to bring Kirk Cousins back in the building. Cousins is expected to be their starter moving forward, which could have disastrous consequences for the rest of Murray’s career, a three-time Super Bowl champion argued.

Mark Schlereth Sounds the Alarm on Kyler Murray

So far this year, Murray’s 69.9 grade ranks #28 in PFN’s Quarterback Impact Metric with 1,022 yards and five touchdowns against three interceptions. He’s played in six games, with injuries a recurring theme.

Add in the way the offense has looked with him under center, and the problems only continue to be magnified. Now, with the Cousins trade done and dusted, his future with the franchise has been called into question.

Mark Schlereth, who was a champion with the Denver Broncos, assessed the situation plaguing the Vikings, and specifically Murray. Speaking on “The Stikin’ Truth Podcast,” he said he believes Murray’s history will work against him moving forward.

“Kyler Murray has a reported history of not being, I don’t want to call him unprofessional, but not being a student of the game,” Schlereth reminded. “Not only widely reported, but behind closed doors, sources.

“Not the most detail-oriented, hard-working quarterback when it comes to preparation in the National Football League… I think there are very few teams that will look at everything that goes into playing that position and all the knowledge you need to have. I think there are very few teams that are going to give him that opportunity.”

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For Schlereth, the problems exceed just his utility as a permanent starter. For him, the way teams have functioned with Murray, with the Vikings this year standing as the best example, he believes the former 1st-overall pick’s skillset won’t work as a backup either.

“Nobody’s going to want that guy as a backup. What do you want as your backup? You want a guy who’s in the books, who knows the offense backwards and forwards, and who can mentor your young quarterback who’s taking over as the franchise quarterback.”

He added, “You want a guy who’s going to have the game plan down so that he can step in at a moment’s notice and execute everything you want to execute as an offense. That’s not a description of Kyler Murray.”

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As a result, the three-time Super Bowl champion believes there is only one pathway left for the former 1st-overall pick.

“I just think there’s one kind of job he could find himself getting. There’s one avenue for him, given his resume, and that is as a bridge quarterback,” he argued, before explaining what that role would entail.

“It’s, ‘Hey, man, we’re going to sign you to a one-year contract. We’re going to start you for the first five or six games while we’re getting our Fernando Mendoza up to speed, or whoever it might be. And then, as soon as that guy is ready, you’re going to be done.'”

That would be a stark change for someone who came in as a Heisman winner and as one of the most athletically gifted quarterbacks in recent memory. But the evidence has been mounting against him, and after how things have panned out in Minnesota, hope is running out.

“You’re not even going to be the backup because you want that backup to be your quintessential backup. What you’ll do is have him as the starter initially, but you’ll bring in a third guy who can play the role of answering questions and helping the young quarterback. So, I think that’s what he’s relegated to.”

It’s unlikely that we will see much of Murray once he’s back from the hamstring injury, unless Cousins goes down with an injury himself.

Cousins, interestingly, is the 11th-highest-graded quarterback in PFN’s QB Impact Metric, ahead of names like Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.