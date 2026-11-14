The Philadelphia Eagles have been performing far below expectations this season. Their latest loss dropped them to the bottom of the NFC East with a 2-7 record, raising more than a few questions about head coach Nick Sirianni’s future.

A season that began with Super Bowl aspirations has now turned into one of the most disappointing seasons in recent franchise history. However, former Las Vegas Raiders CEO Amy Trask is not convinced that Philadelphia should consider moving on from the Super Bowl-winning head coach.

Amy Trask Sends Strong Message to Nick Sirianni’s Critics

Sirianni guided Philadelphia to two Super Bowl appearances in his first four seasons, winning Super Bowl LIX after the 2024 campaign. The Eagles also became the NFC East’s first repeat champions in 21 years by winning the division in both 2024 and 2025.

However, the team’s recent struggles have put his impressive track record under renewed scrutiny.

Trask appeared on “CBS Sports HQ Spotlight” on Friday, where she expressed surprise at the growing calls for Sirianni to be placed on the hot seat.

“Now, the one thing that just makes me think, what the heck, are the people that are muttering about Nick Sirianni being on a hot seat potentially?” Trask said. “He has taken the team to the playoffs every single year he’s been the head coach of the Eagles. They’ve gone to the Super Bowl twice and won what?

“And I will say that to those that are saying Nick Sirianni should be on a hot seat, you better ask yourselves, ‘And do what,’ because if you don’t have an answer to ‘And do what’ that is at least as good as the status quo, if not better, then you’d be nutty to do that.”

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The Eagles do have a history of being a little trigger-happy with head coaches, which helps explain why speculation surrounding Sirianni’s job security has gained traction. Philadelphia’s past decisions have shown that even significant accomplishments do not necessarily guarantee a coach long-term security.

One notable example is Andy Reid, whom Philadelphia dismissed after a 4-12 season in 2012, despite his 14-year tenure, nine playoff appearances, and a trip to the Super Bowl. Chip Kelly also experienced a similar fate despite initially delivering eye-catching results in his tenure.

Doug Pederson provides another reminder that winning a Super Bowl does not guarantee job security in Philadelphia. Pederson led the Eagles to the first Super Bowl championship in franchise history but was eventually dismissed after the team endured a losing season.

That history could become significant for Sirianni as Philadelphia continues to struggle this season. Sirianni’s team ranks #31 in PFN’s NFL Offense Impact Ranking, #22 in Defense Impact Rating, and #31 in Overall Impact Rating.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.