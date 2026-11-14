The Philadelphia Eagles have lost seven consecutive games, and at 2-7, their playoff hopes are all but gone. Massive expectations of a major overhaul are building, especially on the coaching staff, and head coach Nick Sirianni’s seat is the hottest of them all.

Naturally, the biggest question for the franchise is who will succeed Sirianni, if they go another way.

One analyst, a lifelong Eagles fan and radio host, floated a controversial candidate, and the fanbase wasted little time letting him know how outrageous his pick was.

Fans Not Even Remotely On Board With Spike Eskin’s Choice For Nick Sirianni’s Replacement

Sirianni’s track record in Philadelphia speaks for itself. With two Super Bowl appearances and a playoff berth every year at a minimum, he has been the architect of the franchise’s resurgence.

This season’s collapse and an uneven 2025 campaign, however, have made his seat hot, and whoever replaces him (should Philly’s brass decide to make a change) will have massive shoes to fill.

Analysts at 94WIP, the Philadelphia sports radio station, recently discussed the possibility and named the candidates they believe would be the best fit.

Spike Eskin also weighed in, arguing that the team needs a revolutionary, offensive-minded coach. His pick was Mike McDaniel, the former Miami Dolphins head coach and current Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator.

“I think he’s an offensive genius whose team didn’t quit on him in Miami and is in a bad situation in Los Angeles,” Eskin said.

Eagles fans were far from thrilled by Eskin’s choice, and let the analyst know.

“This can’t be real, like what are we doing?” one fan asked. “McDaniel wouldn’t last a day in Philly, and this idiot would be the first to criticize him.”

McDaniel, of course, doesn’t have the best track record as head coach. His credentials as a playcaller have also come into question, since the Chargers rank dead last at No. 32 with a PFN Offense Impact Score of 61.6.

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“This guy is really bad at his job. I don’t get it,” one fan argued. Another added, “See, this is yet another reason why no one takes Spike seriously.”

One fan pointed out the obvious problem with the potential hire, writing, “Come on, man. He’s the OC for a team that is 0-8. The situation is bad because of him.”

Another chimed in, “Spike is clueless. Mike McDaniel might not ever coach in the NFL again with his 0-8 offense.”

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Meanwhile, one fan wanted Eskin pulled from his radio job, writing, “Please get him off the air.”

There is no certainty the Eagles are moving on from Sirianni anytime soon, but if they do, several names have already come up. Shane Steichen, the Indianapolis Colts head coach and former Eagles offensive coordinator, is widely viewed as a top candidate after building an offense around quarterback Jalen Hurts in Philly.

Other names linked to the job include Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, and, surprisingly, Kliff Kingsbury.

Brian Flores has also been floated as a defensive-minded option, and Pete Carroll has come up in speculation as an outside shot when it comes to a culture reset.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.