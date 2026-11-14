The Los Angeles Chargers have faced questions about their direction this season, but their failed trade involving a key defensive starter has added another concern. The team had insisted it wanted to keep its young core together, only to agree to send one of its captains to a division rival.

The deal eventually collapsed after a medical dispute, but the decision has left former players questioning the front office’s judgment.

Breiden Fehoko Rips Chargers for Daiyan Henley Trade Attempt

Former Chargers defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko did not hold back when discussing Los Angeles’ attempt to trade linebacker Daiyan Henley to the Denver Broncos.

Speaking on the “Breiden Fehoko Show,” the former NFL DT questioned why the Chargers would consider sending a team captain to a direct AFC West rival after publicly expressing confidence in their roster.

“The Chargers, leading up to the trade deadline, made it very vocal that they didn’t want to trade anybody. They were happy with their team and their young core. Daiyan Henley is a captain and their starting middle linebacker,” Fehoko said.

The proposed move became more difficult for Fehoko to understand because Denver is competing for the division title. He questioned why Los Angeles would strengthen a rival’s defense, especially when the Broncos are pursuing a Super Bowl run.

“Why else would you trade in-season, within your division, to a rival who’s competing and in a championship window for a Super Bowl?” Fehoko asked.

The Chargers had agreed to send Henley to Denver for a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick. General manager Joe Hortiz and coach Jim Harbaugh had not initially planned to move the linebacker, who is playing out the final year of his rookie contract. However, the draft compensation reportedly proved difficult to reject.

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Denver’s medical staff later flagged an issue with Henley’s knee during his physical. ESPN reported that Denver found an issue with Henley’s knee during the physical. The issue involved arthritis, while a source told The Denver Post that the medical information supplied before the trade did not match what Denver found during its examination.

The Broncos then sought revised compensation, proposing a fourth- and seventh-round pick or a pick swap. The Chargers refused, and Denver voided the agreement.

Notably, Fehoko viewed the failed deal as a reflection of the organization rather than a routine trade negotiation. He also accused the front office of attempting to move an injured player.

“And Chargers fans are going to hate it, but the Spanos family, they’re all [Expletive]. Joe Hortiz is a [Expletive]. He tried to get one over on another organization, another team,” Fehoko said.

He added that Henley’s role made the proposed move even harder to understand, describing him as a respected “locker-room voice” and an important part of the defense. Fehoko then turned his criticism toward Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz, questioning the message the proposed trade sent to the locker room.

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He argued that moving a team captain “to an in-division rival,” despite the Chargers’ earlier comments about keeping their roster intact, showed a lack of regard for the players.

“And so I’m looking at Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz, and I’m like, ‘You guys are just [Expletive]. And this is the kind of stuff that Chargers fans have to deal with, right? Just a fake franchise, a fake organization that doesn’t care about the players,’” Fehoko concluded.

Henley, who ranks 44th on PFN NFL LB Impact with a grade of 73.3, has recorded 51 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one interception and two fumble recoveries through eight games. He returned to full practice Friday after the trade fell apart.

Harbaugh also criticized Denver’s handling of the physical, arguing that medical examinations should determine whether a player passes or fails rather than become a way to renegotiate compensation. He called the process a loophole.

The Chargers now have Henley back, but Fehoko’s criticism has put their decision to negotiate with a division rival under further scrutiny.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.