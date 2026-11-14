It’s no secret that Aaron Rodgers had a rocky relationship with his family, especially his younger brother, Jordan. The two were estranged for years, with their relationship remaining fractured for much of the past decade. Jordan also opened up about it during his appearance on the 2016 season of “The Bachelorette.”

Well, it looks like the two have well and truly buried the hatchet.

On Friday, Aaron shared a touching message celebrating his younger brother, underlining the fact that the two have patched things up.

Fans React As Aaron Rodgers Shares Heartwarming Reunion With Jordan Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback posted a snap with Jordan on Instagram, along with a heartfelt caption.

“Great to see little bro Jordan Rodgers in his element tonight (at) Acrisure Stadium. Really proud of how hard he’s worked to get to where he is now,” Aaron wrote.

That’s quite the turnaround, and many fans remembered why.

During the hometown episode of the 2016 “The Bachelorette,” Jordan introduced Fletcher to his oldest brother, Luke Rodgers, and their parents. Luke explained that both he and Jordan were hurt by the lack of a relationship with Aaron and deeply missed having him in their lives. For many, a fix seemed out of reach.

“Any girl who’s watched ‘The Bachelorette’ knows how big of a deal this is,” one Instagram user commented under the four-time NFL MVP’s post.

“We really got family-loving Aaron Rodgers before GTA 6,” another chimed in.

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“I love you connecting with your family,” yet another fan wrote.

“The world is healing. Aaron is healing,” a fourth fan remarked.

Even former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho reacted in the comments, leaving four fire emojis.

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The reconciliation didn’t happen overnight, of course. Aaron previously opened up about the gradual process of rebuilding those relationships during a September appearance on the “Not Just Football” podcast.

He revealed that he reconciled with Jordan after ending his years-long estrangement from his family. He also said he reunited with his parents shortly before they relocated from Chico, California, to Nashville, Tennessee.

Aaron has also credited his wife, Brittani, with helping him reconnect with his family and mend those relationships.

“My wife deserves a lot of the credit for that just to be able to get to that point to think about having the conversations. She was a big part of that,” he said.

While things are looking up off the field, Rodgers is also close to a milestone on it. If the Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10, Rodgers could add another feather to his cap.

He currently ranks fifth on the all-time quarterback wins list (playoffs included), with 180 career victories. A win over Cincinnati would make it 181 and move him into a tie with Drew Brees for fourth place.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.