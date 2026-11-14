Budda Baker was widely considered one of the most sought-after trade candidates ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 10. But the day came and went, and Baker stayed put with the Arizona Cardinals.

The decision to keep the All-Pro safety drew criticism across the league, with a former Arizona executive also of the opinion that the franchise made a mistake that could prove costly down the line.

Former GM Sees Little Logic in Arizona Retaining Budda Baker

This week, Steve Keim appeared on the “Inside Football” podcast, where he started by describing the state of the Cardinals’ roster, which is thin at several key spots.

“We’re auditioning a third-round rookie quarterback who I do have some faith in. We lost our number one receiver in Michael Wilson for the season. We lost… [Jeremiyah] Love, the running back,” Keim said.

Keim, who spent nearly a decade as the Cardinals’ general manager, then questioned why Arizona would keep a veteran safety who wants out, calling the situation “bad business.”

“We have a 31-year-old safety who is a dear friend of mine and who wants out, making $20 million a year. And you keep them in the (expletive) penitentiary. Not good business.”

Baker, who is 30, did not publicly ask for a trade before the deadline, saying that he wants to win in Arizona and was happy to remain with the Cardinals. However, several reporters suggested he would welcome a move if a winning contender came calling.

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Arizona did not lack suitors for Baker, either. According to Jordan Schultz, the Bills made “a very strong push” for the veteran safety. However, the Cardinals were not interested, and Buffalo traded for Amani Hooker instead.

AZ Sports reporter Easton Freeze added that the Bills’ offer centered on strong second-round value. He said people around the league found Arizona’s decision to snub that draft capital baffling.

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In 2024, Baker and the Cardinals agreed to a three-year extension through the 2027 season. The deal is reported to be worth $54 million, with $30 million guaranteed.

That works out to roughly $18 million per year on average, a bit below the $20M AAV figure Keim cited. Even so, Baker has just one season left after this one. He is also a candidate to be cut next offseason to save cap space.

Baker is in his tenth NFL season after Arizona drafted him in the second round in 2017. He has made eight Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams and has piled up 1,083 career tackles.

Through Week 9 this season, he has recorded 62 tackles, along with a career-high 3.5 sacks, four pass breakups, an interception, and a forced fumble. He ranks No. 19 with a PFN Safety Impact Score of 80.2.

Arizona sits at 3-6 and last in the NFC West. It has played just one playoff game with Baker on the roster.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.