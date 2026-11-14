Los Angeles Lakers fans expressed relief Friday after coach JJ Redick provided a positive update on Austin Reaves’ left heel injury. The 28-year-old guard had left Wednesday’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks in the third quarter and did not return.

Austin Reaves Injury Update Sparks Optimism Among Lakers Fanbase

Reaves got hurt midway through the third quarter, with Los Angeles already ahead by double digits. He missed a contested dunk on a fast break and landed awkwardly on his left foot.

NBA insider Dave McMenamin passed along the update, writing that Reaves “did not require further imaging on his left heel bruise after X-rays came back negative.”

Those X-rays were taken at the arena Wednesday night, and after checking on Reaves Thursday morning, the Lakers determined that further imaging was unnecessary.

A reporter pointed to the team’s decision to skip an MRI and asked Redick whether the injury was minor.

“I would assume a day-to-day injury is minor, yeah,” the coach said. Redick also had good news on Luka Dončić, who turned his right ankle late in the same win, saying the franchise star “is fine.”

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Lakers fans greeted the update with open relief, as one fan celebrated outright, writing, “This is FANTASTIC news. Sigh of relief in Los Angeles. LET’S GO!!!!”

Another fan was just as pleased but remained cautious: “Fantastic news. It sounds like we may have dodged a bullet.”

A third NBA observer tied the good news directly to the coach who delivered it and posted, “About as encouraging on the injury front news, as we could’ve expected from JJ.”

Replying to McMenamin’s report, another fan joked that the Lakers should take no chances at all: “Better to play it safe, put him in solitary confinement.”

Reaves was having an efficient night before the injury. He had 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting, went 5-of-5 at the free-throw line, and added 5 assists and 3 steals in 25 minutes. His plus-23 was the best mark of any Laker.

Los Angeles went on to win 123-112 behind 32 points from Luka Dončić and 23 off the bench from Sandro Mamukelashvili, who went 5-of-8 from deep to help the franchise improve to 11-2, the best record in the NBA and first place in the Western Conference.

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Through 12 games, all starts, Reaves is averaging 24.7 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds in 35.3 minutes. That scoring average tops the 23.3 points per game he posted last season, his best mark over his five previous seasons.

He has also been remarkably efficient, shooting 51.3% from the field, 40.9% from 3-point range, and 91.5% at the line.

The Lakers visit the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, their first game since Reaves went down in Milwaukee. With the shooting guard considered day-to-day, his status for that trip remains open heading into the weekend.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.