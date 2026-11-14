The New York Giants’ loss to the Washington Commanders left plenty to discuss, but Cam Skattebo had a more personal reason to revisit the game. His last meeting with the Commanders ended with a costly turnover, followed by a week in which he barely saw the field.

Now, after another defeat against Washington, Skattebo is left wondering whether that mistake still affects how John Harbaugh views him in critical moments.

Cam Skattebo Fears Week 5 Fumble Cost Him John Harbaugh’s Trust

Skattebo admitted after the Giants’ 24-21 loss to Washington that his overtime fumble in Week 5 may have made Harbaugh reluctant to trust him with the ball in important moments.

The running back, who ranks 17th on PFN NFL RB Impact, had a productive night in the rematch, finishing with 78 rushing yards, two touchdowns, and 44 receiving yards on three catches. However, he was not involved in a crucial quarterback sneak late in the fourth quarter, leaving him to question whether his previous turnover played a part.

“It sucks, you know, and I think part of it is that I put myself in a situation the last time we played these guys that kind of killed the trust and maybe made Coach a little hesitant about giving me the ball last time,” Skattebo noted.

“And, you know, maybe he didn’t want to give me the ball again, he added. “I don’t know. I’m not going to say that was something he was thinking. But, you know, I would think that as well, given that situation mentally. But at the end of the day, man, we just have to execute and be better.”

The concern goes back to the Giants’ Oct. 11 meeting with Washington. With roughly two minutes remaining in overtime, Skattebo lost the ball at the Commanders’ 24-yard line, ending New York’s chance to secure a win. The game finished 27-27, and the turnover marked his fourth fumble in his first five appearances.

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Skattebo received no offensive touches against the New Orleans Saints the following week. Skattebo said afterward that he viewed the reduced role as punishment for the fumble, although Harbaugh said the lack of touches was ‘not by design.’”

Meanwhile, his ball security has improved since that incident. He recorded 39 touches across the Giants’ next two appearances without another fumble, including a 124-yard rushing performance against Houston.

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But the rematch again put the Giants’ late-game execution under scrutiny. Leading 21-17 with 3:56 remaining, New York faced third-and-1 and sent Jameis Winston for a quarterback sneak. Skattebo stayed in his stance instead of pushing Winston forward.

However, Harbaugh later defended the running back, explaining that the play did not require him to help Winston. “That was a different kind of play. That was a normal quarterback sneak,” Harbaugh said.

New York failed to convert and eventually punted. Washington then scored to take a 24-21 lead with less than a minute remaining. Harbaugh later admitted he questioned the decision to punt, saying, “I’m kinda kicking myself. Maybe we should have just gone for that one too.…We’re not afraid.”

Skattebo has since gone without a fumble, but the Giants’ latest loss has left him questioning whether his earlier mistake still affects his opportunities.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.