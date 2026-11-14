Nearly a month after blood clots landed Jalen Hurts on injured reserve, how the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback’s case was handled is still an open question. However, Friday brought a clearer picture of what comes next.

In a letter released by the office of Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware, the NFL said independent medical experts agreed upon by the league and the NFL Players Association will review the case. NFL fans wasted little time taking notice, and some of the criticism naturally landed on the Eagles.

League Executive Provides an Update on Jalen Hurts’ Blood Clots Investigation

Blunt Rochester had pressed Commissioner Roger Goodell in an October letter for details on Hurts’ diagnosis and on how the league handles blood clots. The reply this week came from Jeff Miller, the NFL’s executive vice president of communications, public affairs, and health policy, in a letter her office made public.

The league and union had already agreed to a joint review, and Miller laid out how it will work. “As outlined by the league and NFLPA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, mutually agreed-upon independent medical experts will review the matter and share their conclusions and recommendations with both parties.”

Hurts, 28, told the Eagles’ medical staff on Oct. 8 that he had been cleated in the Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams, and an ultrasound in London before the Week 5 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars found a superficial blood clot in his leg.

The medical staff cleared him to play, and he suited up in a 19-17 loss on Oct. 11. After the team flew home, Hurts was a full participant in practice the following Wednesday, but an ultrasound that night showed the clot had moved.

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He went on injured reserve Oct. 17, two days before the team and his agent, Nicole Lynn, announced a diagnosis of deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli. The blood thinners he is taking keep him out of contact activities, including football.

One fan minced no words after the update, writing, “Yeah, front office is fried #deserved.”

“People might be in big trouble, aka Eagles, NFL; they owe Hurts a new deal off this alone,” another fan remarked.

The league had stood behind the team before the joint review was agreed to. In October, NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said, “I have complete confidence in the Eagles’ medical staff and their handling of this situation.”

Meanwhile, this fan was firm with his demand: “I think I want the full truth about QB1.”

But getting there will take time. ESPN’s Tim McManus reported that the joint review has yet to officially start while the NFL and NFLPA settle on its parameters. The union also has not triggered Article 39 of the CBA, the provision that lets it open a formal investigation into medical care from club-affiliated personnel.

Under the CBA, the league and the union are both bound to act on what neutral physicians recommend, and those doctors get 60 days from the day they are chosen to deliver a written report.

Miller wrote that “following the ongoing joint review, the League and NFLPA will consider appropriate next steps, including whether this case points to a need for additional league-wide guidance.”

One fan sounded hopeful. “Joint review by the NFL and NFLPA on blood clots could help other players down the line.”

The next move on Hurts now rests with the NFL and NFLPA. Whether this leads to new league-wide guidance will depend on what the experts find and recommend after sharing their conclusions.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.