The Indianapolis Colts had a fire sale just before the trade deadline. By parting ways with the likes of Josh Downs, Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner, and Keenan Allen, they made it clear they were embracing a rebuild.

Now, one Pro Football Hall of Famer wants Indy to swallow the bitter pill with Daniel Jones as well, even if it means taking on a huge cap hit.

Shannon Sharpe Wants Colts To Move On From Daniel Jones

Last season, the Colts’ 7-2 start convinced them they could be a legitimate threat in the AFC, and saw them swing an aggressive trade for Sauce Gardner from the New York Jets, which cost them two first-round picks. Since then, though, things have unraveled, to say the least.

Currently 2-7, the Colts have seen their playoff hopes go up in smoke. As a result, Shannon Sharpe believes they should cut ties with Jones, questioning whether he can lead the team where it wants to go.

“I understand that Daniel Jones is still on that big contract. I think this will be the second year of the big contract. And I know you want to be reluctant to be able to get off of him, for the simple fact of the dead cap space that it would create,” Sharpe said on the “Nightcap” podcast.

“But at the end of the day, what are we trying to do here? Are we scared of the cap space, or are we trying to win games? Because do you believe, realistically and honestly, that Daniel Jones can lead you to where you want to go?” he asked.

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However, Sharpe’s co-host Chad Johnson wasn’t willing to give up on Jones yet.

“Well, you saw what he was able to do last year before he got hurt. You saw that,” the former Cincinnati Bengals star said.

But Sharpe instantly fired back, “I see him healthy now, and what is he doing?”

This season, Jones has thrown for 1,722 yards and 6 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. Through Week 9, he ranks No. 33 with a PFN QB Impact Score of 63.9.

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It remains to be seen whether the fire sale that began near the trade deadline will carry into the offseason.

Jones is scheduled to count $46.8 million against Indianapolis’ salary cap in 2027. Releasing him before June 1, ahead of additional guarantees becoming fully vested, would leave approximately $35.2 million in dead money while creating $11.6 million in cap savings.

The timing of any departure would be particularly important because more guaranteed money is scheduled to vest in March.

Jones also has a $4 million offseason roster bonus due then, $510,000 of which was guaranteed at signing.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.