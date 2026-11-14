A Friday press conference before a road trip usually revolves around injury updates and game plans, not the state of the nation’s air travel. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan got a question about the latter anyway when reporters dropped the news that the FAA had ordered a nationwide ground stop, the day before his team was due to fly out for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Shanahan hadn’t heard, and his first response was a question of his own. “When did they do that?” he asked.

However, the 49ers coach went on to lay out a Saturday built around a normal morning walk-through and a 1 o’clock flight.

Kyle Shanahan Reacts to FAA’s Nationwide Ground Stop

The exchange started with a reporter asking whether there had been any discussions about the 49ers leaving in light of the shutdown. After Shanahan asked when it happened and was told it had come a little while earlier, his answer was a simple “No.”

When a reporter noted that the team was set to leave the next day, Shanahan turned back to the FAA’s decision and asked, “Why’d they do that?”

Told that the cause wasn’t known yet beyond communication issues, he said, “All right. I didn’t know. I just first heard, so hopefully.” From there, the conversation turned to logistics. When pressed over what time the 49ers planned to fly out Saturday, Shanahan said the team is scheduled to fly out at 1 p.m. PT.

Asked whether the team would hold a walk-through that morning, Shanahan said, “Yes. Yeah, it’ll be a normal walk-through time for us. We’re just going to get there a little bit later.”

Shanahan’s reference to arriving later reflected the team’s modified travel routine. Per 49ers Web Zone, rather than flying Friday and holding its walk-through in Dallas, the Niners planned to complete Saturday morning preparations in Santa Clara before departing at 1 p.m. PT.

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FAA Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop Hours After Ordering It

The FAA ordered the rare stop Friday, halting departures at U.S. airports nationwide.

The ground stop didn’t last long, though. The FAA lifted it Friday evening, hours after ordering it, though CNN reported the disruption would keep rippling through the schedule.

Even with flights cleared to resume, the halt had already left thousands of flights canceled.

For the 49ers, the all-clear came Friday evening, well ahead of their 1 p.m. PT Saturday departure, and they were hardly the only team with a Saturday flight on the schedule.

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, who wrote that the lift cleared the way for NFL teams to travel Saturday, counted 10 other teams traveling that day, putting 11 teams in all on flights for Sunday games.

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49ers Bring a 7-1 Record to Arlington Sunday

The 49ers will carry a 7-1 record into AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where kickoff against the Cowboys is set for 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. PT) Sunday on Fox.

San Francisco is coming off a 38-17 home win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9 and sits first in the NFC West, while Dallas is 4-5 and second in the NFC East.

Once Sunday is in the books, the 49ers head to Mexico City for a Nov. 22 date with the Minnesota Vikings at Estadio Banorte, a neutral-site game that sends them across the border. So another trip, and another itinerary to iron out, is right around the corner.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.