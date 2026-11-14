Shedeur Sanders spent the initial games of the season serving as Deshaun Watson’s backup after the latter secured the starting quarterback role during the offseason. However, Watson’s absence after being placed in concussion protocol created an opportunity for Sanders to take over under center and make his first start of the season against the New Orleans Saints.

Sanders made the most of his chance in Week 9, putting together an incredible outing while leading the Cleveland Browns despite ultimately coming up short in the victory column. His performance gave head coach Todd Monken another reason to evaluate his potential as a long-term starting option in Cleveland and also earned praise from former NFL linebacker and two-time All-Pro LaVarr Arrington.

LaVar Arrington Makes Shedeur Sanders Admission After Browns QB’s Performance Against Saints

After struggling to find his rhythm early in the game against the Saints, Sanders gradually settled into the contest and impressed in the second half. He began making big plays downfield, connecting with wide receiver Denzel Boston for a 60-yard completion before following it up with an even bigger moment.

Sanders also threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver KC Concepcion, giving the Browns a 13-9 lead late in the fourth quarter. Though Cleveland ultimately lost the game, his second-half surge did not go unnoticed by Monken, who praised what Sanders accomplished despite his limited preparation with the first-team offense.

Monken acknowledged the circumstances surrounding Sanders’ performance, especially that the QB had spent nearly 10 weeks without meaningful practice repetitions.

Sanders’ performance also prompted Arrington to offer his assessment of the quarterback on the “2 Pros and a Cup of Joe” show.

“He was making some plays,” Arrington said. “He showed some elusiveness. He definitely didn’t inherit his speed from his daddy, though. He does not run like his dad, but I mean, he was effective, and he throws a ball, man. Like he’s got a ball on him.

“He could put that ball out there. So I don’t know. The way Monken sounded, you tell me, but the way he sounded in the way that he was speaking on Shedeur Sanders almost comes across as maybe they are planning on moving forward with him as the starter.”

Monken subsequently announced that Watson would start against Houston, saying he had never intended to replace him following the Saints game.

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Sanders finished the game completing 19 of 31 pass attempts for 297 yards and two touchdowns. He completed two passes of at least 60 yards, doubling the number Watson had recorded through his first eight starts of the season.

The second-year QB’s performance has once again raised questions about Cleveland’s decision to keep him behind Watson on the depth chart. The Browns have had multiple opportunities to give him an extended look as a potential franchise quarterback, but they previously opted against making that move ahead of the spring and during the summer quarterback competition.

Watson, though, is set to return as Cleveland’s starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. His numbers have not exactly made the decision straightforward. He holds a 5-3 record as Cleveland’s starting quarterback this season and currently sits at No. 25 in PFN QB Impact with a 70.3 grade.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.