Dianna Russini is back reporting on the NFL, but getting back into the room may prove harder than getting back on the air.

Just days after relaunching her coverage through BetUS, the former Athletic reporter is already facing questions about what kind of access she will be able to secure from the league and individual teams.

According to Front Office Sports, Russini plans to seek a credential for Super Bowl Radio Row in Los Angeles, but rather than rely on her new BetUS affiliation, she intends to apply through a planned iHeartMedia podcast. The distinction matters, with multiple anonymous NFL team executives telling FOS that Russini’s affiliation with BetUS could be an issue when deciding credentials.

Why Dianna Russini Is Turning to iHeart Instead of BetUS for NFL Access

“The Russini Report”, a weekly web show on the offshore sportsbook BetUS, debuted Wednesday as the first project as part of her return to NFL media.

Her previous stint ended in April, when she resigned from The Athletic following the publication of photographs showing her with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel at a resort in Arizona.

However, her latest challenge is not necessarily about that scandal. According to FOS, the concern expressed by several NFL team executives is her association with an offshore sports betting company.

Front Office Sports reported that Russini intends to apply for Super Bowl Radio Row access through a planned iHeartMedia podcast rather than BetUS. Mark Maske broke the story alongside Ryan Glasspiegel and Michael McCarthy.

“She might have to take a similar approach for credentialing matters with some NFL teams,” Maske wrote while sharing the report on Friday.

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This is important because NFL teams handle credentials for their regular-season games and practice facilities, while the league oversees media access for the Super Bowl and its surrounding events.

Super Bowl 61 is scheduled for February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The league also oversees access to the media center and Radio Row during the week, with applications due December 4.

Russini’s planned iHeart connection comes through a podcast she is expected to launch with sports media personality Jon Weiner, better known as “Stugotz.” iHeart also has existing relationships with several NFL franchises, serving as the flagship radio partner for the Green Bay Packers, Washington Commanders, Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers.

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How Four NFL Teams Would Handle a Russini Credential Request

While Russini’s Super Bowl plans remain uncertain, Front Office Sports spoke with executives from four NFL teams to understand how they would approach a potential credential request.

One executive said the team “wouldn’t credential her, probably, because of the outlet. If she got back with The Athletic, we’d probably have to credential her.” That same team would turn her down even if she applied through iHeart, the outlet reported.

A second executive also ruled out a request tied to BetUS, saying Russini is “with an illegal sports betting outlet.”

BetUS’s offshore operations have faced regulatory objections in multiple states.

Still, one executive left a path open, calling iHeart “an outlet we’d consider a legitimate outlet” and saying the team would “need someone from iHeart to reach out and request access” and “send a pitch.”

A third team kept its options open, with its executive saying the team would “research the media organization” before deciding on any request. An executive with a fourth team was the most receptive. “I don’t see why not, depending on what the request would be,” that executive said.

It will be interesting to see whether Russini will be granted Super Bowl week access. She spoke positively about her relationship with the NFL in her People magazine interview published earlier this week, saying, “The absolute best part of this situation has been the loyalty the NFL has shown me.”

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.